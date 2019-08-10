STOCKHOLM — Police say an explosion outside a neighborhood police station in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, has damaged the outside of the building but there were no injuries.
The explosion occurred at in the early hours of Saturday morning and was the second in the city in four days. On Wednesday, a large explosion damaged the Danish Tax Agency.
A large police operation is underway at the site of the new blast, but police say it is "way too early" to say whether the two attacks are related.
They are currently appealing for witnesses and are looking for a man wearing dark clothes and white shoes seen leaving the scene near the time of the attack.
