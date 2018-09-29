SAN DIEGO — San Diego Zoo Safari Park has another big baby to take care of.
The park's 28-year-old African elephant Umngani (OOM-gah-nee) gave birth to a 281-pound (127-kilogram) calf on Wednesday.
The unnamed female appears healthy and has been introduced to other elephants.
It was the second elephant birth in two months. A 277-pound (126-kilogram) male calf arrived on Aug. 12 and has been named Umzula-zuli.
The elephants can be seen on a Safari Park webcam .
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Iguana on power line knocks out nursing home's electricity
An iguana wandered onto a power line and knocked out electricity to a Florida nursing home, sending 20 patients to the hospital.
Variety
Aziz Ansari to do six pop-up comedy shows this week in Minneapolis
The Emmy-winning comic who got targeted in the #MeToo movement will perform at Acme Comedy Company for the first time.
National
Tesla's challenges extend beyond CEO's uncertain future
Elon Musk's murky future as Tesla Motors' CEO amid a securities fraud lawsuit isn't the only cloud hanging over the electric car maker.
National
FBI contacts Kavanaugh Yale classmate in its investigation
The FBI has contacted Deborah Ramirez, who's accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when he was a Yale student, as part of the bureau's investigation of the Supreme Court nominee.
Variety
The Latest: Official says boy's injuries from shark nonfatal
The Latest on a shark attack at a Southern California beach (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.