AUSTIN, Texas — An oil and gas company operating in West Texas has donated $1 million to reach the fundraising goal for repairs to what's touted as the world's largest spring-fed swimming pool.
About $2 million in repairs continue at Balmorhea (bal-mor-RAY') State Park pool. Executives with Apache Corporation on Thursday presented a check to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation in Austin.
The historic pool, located 120 miles (193 kilometers) southwest of Midland, has been closed since last May after a partial collapse during cleaning. Experts blamed erosion linked to flow from San Solomon Springs.
Officials in August announced a fundraising effort for repairs to the pool built by the federal Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s.
Apache on Thursday pledged an additional $1 million for an endowment for Balmorhea State Park.
