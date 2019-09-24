TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS: Pro Football Focus hasn't been kind to the Vikings' offensive line this season, but one player the site likes is tackle Brian O'Neill. He grades as the 11th-best tackle through three games.

WATCH THIS: As you look for changes to the Twins' magic number (currently three), you can watch both the Twins at Tigers (5:30, FSN) and Cleveland at the White Sox (7 p.m., ESPN).