TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: Pro Football Focus hasn't been kind to the Vikings' offensive line this season, but one player the site likes is tackle Brian O'Neill. He grades as the 11th-best tackle through three games.
WATCH THIS: As you look for changes to the Twins' magic number (currently three), you can watch both the Twins at Tigers (5:30, FSN) and Cleveland at the White Sox (7 p.m., ESPN).
Twins
Twins relievers who have come and gone
The bullpen has transformed a bit throughout the season.
Twins
Twins bullpen has gone from a liability to a strength over the season
After a midseason revamp, The Twins appear to have hit on right bullpen blend for their postseason push.
Twins
Alford hits winning HR in 15th, Blue Jays beat Orioles 11-10
Anthony Alford tried to stay cool.
Local
Can Iowa-style sports betting pay off for Minnesota?
Legislators travel to Iowa casino to gather facts (and check out the action) following state's newly passed law.
Twins
Scoggins: How Tyler Duffey became 'one of the best relievers in baseball'
The Twins righthander owns the top scoreless-inning streak in Major League Baseball.