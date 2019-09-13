TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS Jets coach Adam Gase looked thoroughly defeated Thursday in announcing QB Sam Darnold is out with mono and Trevor Siemian is starting.
WATCH THIS Don't run away from the playoff race. Lean into it. Live through the tension and come out the other side with a story. Twins at Cleveland (6 p.m., FSN).
Milestone year at Canterbury Park in Shakopee is one for the books
Canterbury Park president Randy Sampson is already looking ahead after Year 25. "We're doing as well as we've ever done."
Gophers
Injuries dictate playing time for Gophers running backs
The Gophers have touted their running back depth all season, and they needed all of it Saturday.
Gophers
Scoggins: Gophers can't keep up their Houdini act
Should the Gophers apologize for winning or for being 3-0? No. But they should be concerned with how they got there.
High Schools
Stillwater beats Duluth East in rematch betweem teams in 2018 boys' soccer state final
Stillwater defeated Duluth East 3-0 in a weather-shortened rematch between the boys' soccer teams in the 2018 Class 2A state final. With 6:48 left in…
Vikings
Maalouf's special-team style developed from many mentors
Vikings special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf has mixed lessons learned at five NFL stops — some of them hard.