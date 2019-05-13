TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS: Twins catcher Mitch Garver (right) could be a bargain for a long time. He's not eligible for arbitration until 2021, nor for free agency until 2024.

WATCH THIS: Mike Trout is already one of the greatest players in MLB history, and he's still just 27. Maybe go see him? Angels at Twins, 6:40 p.m., FSN.