KNOW THIS The Big Ten is in danger of only having one team qualify for the NCAA men's hockey tournament for the third time in the past five seasons.
WATCH THIS The Wolves are three games behind the Kings, but both teams are outside the Western Conference top eight. Big one at Target Center. 7 p.m., FSN.
Gophers
Gophers-Rutgers game recap
GAME RECAPIMPACT PLAYERGeo Baker, RutgersThe sophomore guard scored eight of his team's last 10 points, including a three-pointer with less than a minute left…
Wild
Wild-St. Louis game recap
GAME RECAPSTAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS1. Ryan Donato, Wild: The winger scored his first goal with the Wild, the game-winner in overtime.2. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: The…
Wild
Czarnik scores in last minute, Flames beat Senators 2-1
Austin Czarnik scored with 41 seconds remaining to lead the Calgary Flames to a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.
Wolves
More reserves contributing to Wolves under Saunders
A deeper bench was on full display in back-to-back road games coming out of the All-Star break.
Wolves
Wolves-Sacramento preview
It's a quick stop at home for an important game against the Kings.
