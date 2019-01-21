TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS They showed a highlight of Brett Favre’s 2009 playoff interception against the Saints during Sunday’s NFC title game, which was not fun.
WATCH THIS Not a lot of Wild games start at 5 p.m. on a Monday, particularly against Vegas, so enjoy the holiday game time against the Golden Knights (FSN).
MN United
Ronaldo pleads guilty to tax fraud at Madrid court
Cristiano Ronaldo pleaded guilty to tax fraud on Tuesday and received a two-year suspended sentence.
Wild
Wild doubles down: Wins at Vegas, and moves into playoff spot
Charlie Coyle's eighth goal of the season broke a 2-2 tie and sent the Wild to victory over Vegas, and into the third spot in the Central Division.
Sports
Tsitsipas reaches 1st Slam semi, plugs YouTube; Collins wins
A post-millennial through and through, Stefanos Tsitsipas sounded as excited about doubling his YouTube channel's followers to more than 30,000 within a few hours — "Oh, my God. Really?!" — as he was about becoming the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since 2007.
Sports
The Latest: Kvitova back in semis for 1st time since attack
The Latest on Tuesday at the Australian Open (all times local):
Vikings
QBs Lock, Grier, Jones among NFL prospects at Senior Bowl
NFL scouts, coaches and prospects have gathered in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl.