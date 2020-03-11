1. Winningest girls' coach is back
The state's winningest girls' high school coach, Mike Dreier of New London-Spicer, will make his state record 18th appearance in the state tournament. He owns a career record of 961-181. Dreier led the Wildcats to state titles in 1997 and 2002. They have been the runner-up six times. He was inducted into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame last year. This year's squad (28-1), ranked fourth by Minnesota Basketball News, faces unranked Duluth Marshall (25-5) in the quarterfinals.
2. Top talent on display this week
Rochester Lourdes senior forward 6-1 Alyssa Ustby is bound for North Carolina. She averages 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the No. 1-ranked Eagles (27-2). Tar Heels coach Courtney Banghart calls Ustby "a selfless teammate, and a versatile two-way player. She has great length and a relentless motor. She affects the game in so many ways." Duluth Marshall also has a Division I recruit in Grace Kirk, a 5-5 guard headed for Brown in the Ivy League. Kirk scored 33 points in a 79-63 victory over Pequot Lakes in the Section 7 championship.
3. Pelican Rapids is
lone unbeaten in 2A
Pelican Rapids (29-0) joins Hopkins (28-0) as the only unbeaten teams in the state tournament.
The fifth-ranked Vikings defeated No. 3 Fergus Falls 43-41 in the Section 8 championship on senior guard Maddie Guler's running, one-handed bank shot at the buzzer. Pelican Rapids is led by junior forwards Greta Tollefson and Anna Stephenson.
RON HAGGSTROM