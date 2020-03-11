1. Winningest girls' coach is back

The state's winningest girls' high school coach, Mike Dreier of New London-Spicer, will make his state record 18th appearance in the state tournament. He owns a career record of 961-181. Dreier led the Wildcats to state titles in 1997 and 2002. They have been the runner-up six times. He was inducted into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame last year. This year's squad (28-1), ranked fourth by Minnesota Basketball News, faces unranked Duluth Marshall (25-5) in the quarterfinals.

2. Top talent on display this week

Rochester Lourdes senior forward 6-1 Alyssa Ustby is bound for North Carolina. She averages 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the No. 1-ranked Eagles (27-2). Tar Heels coach Courtney Banghart calls Ustby "a selfless teammate, and a versatile two-way player. She has great length and a relentless motor. She affects the game in so many ways." Duluth Marshall also has a Division I recruit in Grace Kirk, a 5-5 guard headed for Brown in the Ivy League. Kirk scored 33 points in a 79-63 victory over Pequot Lakes in the Section 7 championship.

3. Pelican Rapids is

lone unbeaten in 2A

New London-Spicer coach Mike Dreier, above in 2016, will bring his record 18th team to the state tournament this week, but the Wildcats have won only two titles, in 1997 and 2002.

Pelican Rapids (29-0) joins Hopkins (28-0) as the only unbeaten teams in the state tournament.

The fifth-ranked Vikings defeated No. 3 Fergus Falls 43-41 in the Section 8 championship on senior guard Maddie Guler's running, one-handed bank shot at the buzzer. Pelican Rapids is led by junior forwards Greta Tollefson and Anna Stephenson.

