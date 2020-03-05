St. Thomas Academy (18-8-2) vs. Andover (No. 1, 24-3-1), 6 p.m.

Scouting the Cadets: As far as first-year St. Thomas Academy coach Trent Eigner was concerned, early-season victories against Minnetonka and Benilde-St. Margaret’s and a tie with Hill-Murray were fool’s gold. “The game doesn’t always give you proper feedback,” said Eigner, who coached Lakeville North to the 2015 Class 2A championship. “The product wasn’t what it could be in terms of consistency.” Hard truths and resulting changes brought some turmoil. Eigner credited seniors Charlie Killian and Riley O’Brien for their leadership. They helped push the Cadets, a No. 5 seed in Section 3, to the state tournament.

Scouting the Huskies: This had to be Andover’s year. A team with 13 seniors, most of whom suffered back-to-back Section 7 final losses in overtime, simply had to break through. The Huskies did it with depth. Eight players have hit double-digits in goals scored, led by junior Garrett Schifsky (22 goals), senior Nate Bauer (18) and seniors Gunnar Thoreson and Harrison VanderMey (16 each). Behind them are top defensive pair Mitchell Wolfe (11) and Wyatt Kaiser, a Mr. Hockey Award finalist.

Worth knowing: St. Thomas Academy graduate Dan Brooks, son of legendary hockey coach Herb Brooks, brought dad’s 1980 gold medal to his alma mater Tuesday for show and tell.

DAVID LA VAQUE