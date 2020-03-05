Lakeville South (21-7) vs. Eden Prairie (No. 3, 22-5-1), 1 P.M.

Scouting the Cougars: Coach Janne Kivihalme spent a portion of the season mixing and matching about 28 players as he sought the right combinations. Proof he figured it out: The Cougars enter the state tournament having won 11 of their past 12 games and allowing three or more goals only twice during the surge. “We have a pretty balanced lineup, and we take care of our own end,” Kivihalme said. Junior Cody Ticen became the full-time goaltender and earned each of the Cougars’ past 11 victories. “He was our backup the past two years, and he’s done a great job with his opportunity,” Kivihalme said.

Scouting the Eagles: As one tournament coach put it, No. 1 seed Andover has the best team. But Eden Prairie has the best players. This season, newcomers Jackson Blake (committed to North Dakota), Mason Langenbrunner (Harvard) and Ben Steeves (Minnesota-Duluth) joined brothers John and Luke Mittelstadt (both Gophers). And forwards Carter Batchelder (Colorado College) and Drew Holt are proven big-game players. The Eagles have won nine of their past 10 games. “Our whole team has bought into our roles, and we’re on the way up,” John Mittelstadt said.

Worth knowing: One year later, Thursday’s second quarterfinal features Eden Prairie and Lakeville South. The Eagles escaped in three overtimes last year.

DAVID LA VAQUE