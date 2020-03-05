Hill-Murray (No. 5, 19-6-3) vs. Moorhead (No. 4, 21-5-1), 8 p.m.

Scouting the Pioneers: Hill-Murray scored 11 shorthanded goals this season, including the game-winner in the Section 4 championship game. Nick Pierre, who tallied that goal, also scored a hat trick in the Pioneers’ 4-3 victory at Moorhead in the regular-season finale. The Maplewood-based private school is appearing in its 30th state tournament. “There’s so much tradition and history,” said senior forward Charlie Strobel, whose father Mike and uncle Mark led Hill-Murray to the 1991 championship. “For me to represent that as a captain is the best feeling in the world.”

Scouting the Spuds: Reuniting youth hockey linemates Cullen Gess, Carter Johnson and Caden Triggs paid big dividends for Moorhead coach Jon Ammerman. “Three guys with more than 50 points each is something we rarely have,” he said. That’s not all. Senior Michael Overbo, a third-line center with the skill of a first- or second-line player, has 14 goals. Defenseman Luke Gramer is a Mr. Hockey Award finalist. And Kai Holm, Gavin Lindberg and Carson Triggs have added clutch goals. “This is a group well-equipped to make a run, with a few bounces,” Ammerman said.

Worth knowing: Two of the state’s three finalists for the Frank Brimsek Senior Goalie of the Year Award square off: Moorhead’s Hudson Hodges and Remington Keopple of Hill-Murray.

DAVID LA VAQUE