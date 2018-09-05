GAUHATI, India — Police in India say 28 people are missing after a motorized boat capsized in the flooded Brahmputra River in the remote northeast.
Police officer Mihirjit Dayan says the boat was bringing 40 people to Gauhati, the capital of Assam state, from a village across the river.
He says 12 people have been rescued and a search is ongoing for the 28 missing.
He says the boat sank on Wednesday after hitting a tower of an under-construction water project.
Heavy monsoon rains have flooded large parts of India. More than 1,000 people have died in seven states since the monsoon season started in June.
