RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — Officials on Long Island are offering a reward for information leading to the person or people responsible for dumping 27 rabbits by a Suffolk County train station.
The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it was notified on Sunday that a number of domestic rabbits were in the vicinity of the Ronkonkoma train station.
The SPCA and other animal welfare groups captured the bunnies, which don't have the skills to live in the wild on their own.
There is a $3,500 reward being offered.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Alberto hurls dangerous surf, heavy rains at US Gulf Coast
Subtropical Storm Alberto's pelting rain and brisk winds rain roiled the seas as it neared the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday, keeping white sandy beaches…
Variety
9-year-old raises $6,000 for sick brother selling lemonade
A 9-year-old South Carolina boy selling lemonade to help his sick baby brother has raised nearly $6,000 in two hours.
National
Conservative Christian attorneys gain influence under Trump
Lawyers who espouse a conservative Christian agenda have found plenty of opportunities in Texas, suing on behalf of Bible-quoting cheerleaders and defending a third-grader who wanted to hand out Christmas cards that read in part "Jesus is the Christ!"
Variety
Another day of record-breaking heat in Upper Midwest
Another day of record-breaking heat was the backdrop for Memorial Day ceremonies and holiday picnics in some areas of the Upper Midwest.
National
Stanley Cup fever: Vegas ditches capital letters on Twitter
Las Vegas city officials are embracing Stanley Cup fever by refusing to use capital letters on the city's official Twitter account in a playful shot at the Vegas Golden Knights' opponent: the Washington Capitals.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.