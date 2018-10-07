MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard says more than two dozen Cuban migrants jumped from a boat and swam to shore in South Florida.
The Miami Herald reports that once the 27 migrants made it to land on Sunday, they ran and hid. Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, aided by Miami police officers, were searching for them on a barrier island of Miami, and reports say some were found.
Some roads in Miami's Virginia Key were shut down during the search.
