A 26-year-old Minneapolis man remained in the Hennepin County jail Saturday awaiting charges in a Friday night incident that culminated in a Minneapolis police officer discharging his weapon.

No one was hurt when the officer fired a shot or shots at a vehicle driven by the man that police say sped toward officers during a traffic stop in the East Phillips neighborhood, police said.

The incident began about 7:30 p.m. when police pulled over a car that had been speeding near the intersection of EM Stately Street and Ogema Place, police spokesman Corey Schmidt said late Friday at a news conference at City Hall.

The vehicle came to a stop facing their squad car. Two officers got out of the squad car and gave verbal instructions to the driver, Schmidt said. The driver then sped directly toward one of the officers.

One officer fired at the vehicle, though Schmidt said he did not know how many rounds were fired. The driver fled the area in the vehicle and was found and arrested a few blocks away.

The driver is expected to be charged with felony assault, Schmidt said. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they are charged.

Both officers involved were placed on leave, standard administrative practice in such cases. The police homicide unit is investigating the incident.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s Gang Interdiction Unit had been in the area Friday following reports of shootings and robberies, Schmidt said.