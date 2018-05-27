NEW YORK — A man who fled the country 25 years ago while facing a prison sentence for attempted murder was arrested when he arrived at a New York City airport.
The Daily News reports Freddy Guerra was taken into custody Tuesday night at Kennedy Airport. He had been living in the Dominican Republic.
Authorities say Guerra was 18 when he and two friends shot a hardware store owner in Queens in 1992 over spray paint cans.
The owner survived, and Guerra pleaded guilty. He was freed on $50,000 bond and skipped a February 1993 court date. He was later sentenced in absentia to six to 18 years of prison time.
He remains in custody with a court date next month.
