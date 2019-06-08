SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia police say 223 Polish soccer fans were arrested in the capital of Skopje late Friday for public disturbances ahead of a 2020 European Championship qualifier between Poland and North Macedonia.
Police said in a statement that a large group of Polish fans fought among themselves in Skopje's main park ahead of the game.
The fans appeared before an investigative judge in Skopje on Saturday.
Poland won Friday's game 1-0 and remains top of Group G.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
US ambassador: Israel can retain parts of West Bank
The U.S. ambassador in Jerusalem says Israel has the right to retain parts, but not all, of the West Bank.
World
223 Polish soccer fans arrested after clashes in Skopje
North Macedonia police say 223 Polish soccer fans were arrested in the capital of Skopje late Friday for public disturbances ahead of a 2020 European Championship qualifier between Poland and North Macedonia.
World
Olivia Colman gets royal honor ahead of debut in 'The Crown'
Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman has been honored by Queen Elizabeth II - the monarch she is about to play on the Netflix royal family TV drama "The Crown."
World
Libyan coast guard intercepts 22 Europe-bound migrants
Libya's coast guard says it has intercepted some two dozen Europe-bound migrants off the country's Mediterranean coast.
World
Sudan protesters call for civil disobedience to push army
Sudan's protest leaders are calling on Sudanese to take part in acts of civil disobedience in a bid to pressure the military after the deadly break-up of thseir main sit-in.