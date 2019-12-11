A 35-year-old Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for masterminding a long-running multistate drug-trafficking operation that involved hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and other illicit drugs worth millions of dollars.

Carlos Mendoza Serrato was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Minneapolis after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth. After his release from prison, he will be under court-ordered supervision for five years.

From June 2015 through October 2018, Serrato organized and carried out a drug-trafficking operation throughout Minnesota that reached other states as well, according to the defendant’s guilty plea and court documents.

The investigation involved personnel from the federal Department of Homeland Investigations, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Minneapolis Police Department.

In particular, Minneapolis police officers Ross Lapp and Ricardo Muro, and Homeland Security Investigations special agent Chad Visger were singled out Tuesday during an awards ceremony for their roles in busting Serrato using wiretaps, undercover drug buys, surveillance and months of poring through phone records.

The probe of the operation, which had ties to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and dates back to 2011, led to the indictment of Serrato and 12 others. It also resulted in the seizure of firearms, along with 432 pounds of methamphetamine, 48.4 pounds of cocaine and 28.5 pounds of heroin — a haul with a street value of roughly $7.1 million.

Star Tribune staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.