ANKARA, Turkey — A Turkish official said early Friday 22 Turkish soldiers have been killed in an air strike by Syrian government forces.
Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Hatay, the Turkish province bordering Syria's Idlib region, said the soldiers were killed Thursday. He said several seriously wounded troops were being treated in hospitals.
A total 25 Turkish soldiers were killed in Syria Thursday, with another three reported dead in a separate incident earlier in the day.
Opera star Placido Domingo amended his apology to the multiple women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, adding several caveats Thursday to a statement two days earlier in which he said he took "full responsibility" for his actions.
22 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike
The European Union on Thursday slapped sanctions on two senior members of the Turkish Petroleum Corporation and accused them of responsibility for illegal drilling in waters off the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.
The spread of the new coronavirus around the world is hitting companies hard as they suspend production, meetings, events and business travel. Here's a look…
With tourism tanking and panic rising, Italy tried to control the coronavirus in the realm of public perception Thursday as its outbreak grew to 650 cases and other countries took measures to limit travel to and from affected Italian regions.