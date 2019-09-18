1. New York
2. Dallas
3. Indiana
4. Atlanta
5. Phoenix
6. Minnesota
7. Seattle
8. Chicago
9. Dallas from Las Vegas
10. Connecticut from Los Angeles
11. Connecticut
12. Washington
Golf
Melbourne's sandbelt to host world's best golfers yet again
Former Australian and European Tour professional Michael Clayton reckons he's played Melbourne's so-called sandbelt courses about 1,000 times.Lucky him.The eight courses feature bunkers sculpted out…
Twins
Twins endure a little pain for a lot of gain, nip White Sox 9-8 in 12 innings
The Twins manufactured three runs in the bottom of the 12th inning, with Ronald Torreyes forcing in the winning run by getting hit by a pitch, to finally polish off Chicago and shrink the magic number to an AL Central title to seven.
Twins
Rojas has 6 RBIs, Marlins power past D-backs 12-6
Miguel Rojas had a career-high six RBIs, including a three-run double, and the Miami Marlins rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-6 on Tuesday night.
Wild
Reimer, Forsberg lead Hurricanes in shutout of Lightning
James Reimer and Anton Forsberg combined for a shutout as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-0 in an NHL preseason game in…
Lynx
Rookie of the Year Collier achieves goal she set at season's start
Over the course of 34 games, rookie Napheesa Collier played more minutes than anyone in the WNBA, flipping seamlessly for the Lynx between the two forward positions.