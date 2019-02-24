In analyzing the entrance of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., into the 2020 race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Feb. 19, CNN analyst Harry Enten highlighted the biggest problem for the 2016 also-ran: African-American voters.

After pointing out that black voters make up 20 percent of the vote nationwide. Enten also noted that Sanders “lost [the black vote] by 57 points in the average state” to Hillary Clinton.

Which leads me to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

After the pitch-perfect speech by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., announcing her candidacy last month, Klobuchar’s snowstorm announcement of her own presidential run ranks as the second-best of the crop, clear-eyed and aspirational. But she missed an opportunity that portends trouble ahead.

On July 6, 2016, Philando Castile was pulled over for what a police officer patrolling the Twin Cities suburb of St. Anthony told him was a broken taillight. Within moments, the black man was shot dead by the officer. The immediate aftermath was captured by Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, who had the presence of mind to do a Facebook Live stream as her boyfriend lay dying next to her.

Castile was the beloved manager of the cafeteria at the J.J. Hill Montessori Magnet School in St. Paul. So troubling was the killing that Mark Dayton, then Minnesota’s governor, wondered aloud, “Would this have happened if the driver were white, if the passengers were white?”

Then-President Barack Obama commented on the tragedy while on a trip to Warsaw. “All of us, as Americans, should be troubled by these shootings, because these are not isolated incidents,” Obama said, alluding to the other fatal shootings of unarmed black men that spurred protest and outrage across the country. “They’re symptomatic of a broader set of racial disparities that exist in our criminal justice system.”

A year after the shooting, the police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Castile was acquitted. The New York Times story on the verdict reviewed key details of the shooting that made African-Americans recoil and sparked outrage across the country.

“Mr. Castile was licensed to carry a gun and was recorded on a dashboard camera video calmly telling Officer [Jeronimo] Yanez that he had a weapon in the car. Officer Yanez told him not to reach for the weapon, and Mr. Castile and Ms. Reynolds both tried to assure the officer that he was not doing so. Within seconds, Officer Yanez fired seven shots.

Castile’s killing was a reminder that a black man endangers his own life following police orders to produce his license and registration. No matter what the law says, a black man has no Second Amendment rights.

Castile’s permit to carry a gun was issued by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office — the same county where Klobuchar was twice elected chief prosecutor. And, yet, Klobuchar didn’t mention Castile during her presidential announcement on Feb. 10. How very odd for a candidate for the presidential nomination of a party whose bedrock is the African-American vote to not take the opportunity to talk about an issue of concern to them that happened in her own state.

“I always believe in doing my job without fear or favor. That’s what I do as a senator and that’s what I did as a prosecutor. And that means not only convicting the guilty but protecting the innocent,” Klobuchar said in the swirling snow. “That’s why I have and why I will always continue to advocate for criminal-justice reform.” That was it. And then she moved on to gun control.

The day after the killing of Castile, Klobuchar had called for a “full and thorough investigation into his death. At the same time, we must do more to ensure accountability and trust between our law enforcement and the communities they serve, especially communities of color.” A week later, she took to the floor of the Senate to decry Castile’s death and that of others, including five Dallas police officers who were targeted by a sniper the day after “Mr. Phil” was killed.

Klobuchar is seen as the candidate “seeking to carve out a more moderate lane” in the Democratic field. Does that mean she is going to eschew issues of race? Not necessarily. I’ve learned that Klobuchar is set to speak soon to a group where she plans to address the Castile shooting. But she has a little more work to do.

When asked by CNN anchor Don Lemon what her agenda would be for black America, Klobuchar said “there are many problems with the criminal-justice system” and pointed to her work in improving eyewitness identification and protecting defendants’ rights. She then moved to the First Step Act, voter suppression and leveling the economic playing field.

Klobuchar told the town hall audience that she wanted to “make it easier for people who are not in the same position as everyone else and weren’t born with the silver spoon in their mouth, that they are able to pursue the American dream … .”

For many African-Americans, this belief that a rising tide lifts all boats, that everyone should be able to pursue the American dream, is so much wishful thinking.

At a time when blacks of all socioeconomic strata have their pursuit of the American dream disrupted by the likes of “BBQ Becky,” “Permit Patty,” “Pool Patrol Paul,” “Hallway Harry” and countless others, Klobuchar must learn how to talk about race in a way that lets African-Americans know she sees them, that she knows how to talk to them.

If she doesn’t, Klobuchar 2020 will go the way of Sanders 2016, only a lot faster.