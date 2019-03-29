WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker will launch a two-week national tour next month from his presidential campaign's base in Newark, New Jersey. It's an effort by Booker to break out from the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential primary field.
Booker's campaign announced Friday it will hold a kickoff for the tour at Newark's Military Park on April 13. The Senate will be out of session during much of Booker's tour, allowing him to travel without having to return to Washington.
Booker is polling in the back of the pack in early surveys of the Democratic primary but is focused on winning over voters with an optimistic message.
Booker was mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013 before being elected to the Senate.
