A victory took place Thursday with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to block the citizenship question on the 2020 census, and while there will be an urge to consider this a loss for President Donald Trump and his administration, I challenge us all — black, white, brown — to consider it a win for our communities, our children and our futures.

Recently, my social-media news feed has been filled with pictures of Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter, Valeria, who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande in order to request asylum in the U.S., along with many victims of Trump’s concentration camps. Last month the Los Angeles Times stated that six Central American migrant children have died in U.S. custody since September. Those of us under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program have been waiting every day to hear the decision of the Supreme Court on what will be the fate of our futures in response to Trump’s attempt to end DACA; on Friday, the court announced that it will take up the matter next term. In recent months, families across race, class and immigration status have been concerned about the future for their communities, schools, hospitals, parks and resources because of an attempt at intimidation and fear, hoping communities won’t be counted in the upcoming census with the looming citizenship question.

All of this keeps the lives of our families in limbo and are sinister and strategic policies that directly affect and target young people — children of color, to be exact. The U.S. has a well-known history in harming the children of indigenous people and the children of enslaved Africans. Tactics implemented to cut short thriving futures for certain communities isn’t new for people of color in this country.

Trump is not nor has been our biggest problem. Family detention actually began under the Obama administration. Jeh Johnson, homeland security secretary from 2013 to 2017, said in a recent interview with Latino USA that he wasn’t responsible for the escalation that the Trump administration has taken in family detention. It’s my contention that he is, in fact, responsible. Former President Barack Obama is responsible. We are responsible. We as humans, interconnected by a common creator, biological existence and dwellers of the same land granted to us by that creator to steward, are responsible.

We are responsible for not doing a better job of holding accountable legislators who profess shared values when pandering votes but falter once they are elected. We are responsible for not challenging in our elected leadership a bold vision that addresses our families’ crises — a bold vision that isn’t a tool to divide us for political points, but to bring us together, regardless of what we look like, where we come from or how we pray. We are responsible for thinking that laws and legality void of values and compassion won’t strip us all of our humanity and dignity. We are responsible. Which means we are accountable to make it right.

We start with the 2020 census. I won’t mince words. That citizenship question was an attempt to suppress the rights, funding, political power and existence of black, brown, Asian and indigenous communities. In large part, if you are a person of color in this country, you tend to have a difficult relationship with “citizenship.” I’m not just referring to those who are representative of the undocumented community but to all people who are often interpersonally and systemically treated as second-class citizens, if as citizens at all.

We know that children, including Latino children, were undercounted in the 2010 census. How will we know when we lock them in cages at the border? Or even more likely, lock them in schools without resources? It’s great news that the citizenship question was blocked by the Supreme Court, but now the fear has been instilled in our communities and we need to address that. Every media outlet, every organization, every legislator, every family and neighbor should be stressing the importance of and safety in completing the 2020 census.

Ensuring that the life and personhood of everyone in our state is counted is of vital importance. Each person in the census has a direct financial and political effect on the entire community. All of us, black, white and brown — we count, and we count on one another.

Catalina Morales is a lead organizer with ISAIAH, a statewide nonpartisan organization for people of faith and values to act for racial and economic justice in Minnesota. Morales is also a DACA recipient.