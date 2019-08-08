– Joe Biden and Cory Booker took on President Donald Trump, racial division and white supremacy in a pair of unusually impassioned speeches Wednesday, though their contrasting approaches reflected differences among Democrats on the path forward as the nation reels from the weekend’s mass shootings.

Biden largely focused his firepower on Trump, suggesting that the president’s removal was the crucial step in restoring the country. Booker, in contrast, spent much of his time exploring the nation’s painful racial history in broad terms, depicting Trump as more symptom than cause and refraining from mentioning his name.

“In both clear language and in code, this president has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation,” the former vice president said. “His low-energy, vacant-eyed mouthing of the words written for him condemning white supremacists this week fooled no one. The energetic embrace of this president by the darkest hearts, the most hate-filled minds in this country, says it all.”

Booker, a senator from New Jersey, said that “bigotry was written into our founding documents” and “white supremacy has always been a problem in our American story,” adding that better impulses are also part of that story.

The twin speeches were delivered on a day that Trump visited the shooting sites while also taking potshots at the Democrats.

Booker spoke from the pulpit of Emanuel AME Zion church, which will forever be linked to the worst hate-based mass shooting in this southern city’s history, when nine people were killed by a white supremacist in 2015. Booker excoriated the bigots he said had made America “fertile ground” for killings fueled by bias and animus, but he also admonished those he said mistakenly believe they can sit on the sidelines in the fight against hatred.

“We are not called to tolerate injustice; we are called to combat it,” Booker said. “We are not called to tolerate each other; we are called to love one another. … As much as white supremacy manifests itself in dangerous and deadly acts of terror, it is perpetuated by what is too often a willful ignorance or dangerous tolerance of its presence in our society.”

Booker and Biden were the latest Democratic candidates to offer a mix of solace and policy in the aftermath of the massacres, trying to show what kind of leader they would be for the nation and to create a contrast with Trump’s divisiveness.