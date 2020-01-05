Small-business owners have plenty of changes to deal with as 2020 begins — higher labor costs for many companies, and some owners will discover that they have to comply with new laws that aren’t on the books in their own states.

As of Jan. 1, there are higher minimum wages in a quarter of the states, and new federal overtime rules. The IRS has new W-4 forms owners will need to get used to. Plastic bags are on their way out at stores and other businesses in a growing number of places around the country. And California has new laws on freelancers and consumer privacy that can affect out-of-state companies.

A look at a handful of the 2020 changes in federal, state and local laws and regulations:

Minimum wages go up. The minimum wage is higher in 13 states as of Jan. 1, including New York, where the minimum rose Dec. 31. The increases in California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York are steps toward an eventual $15 minimum approved by state legislatures. Minnesota’s minimum-wage rate was adjusted for inflation Jan. 1, to $10 an hour for large employers and $8.15 an hour for other state minimum wages, according to the labor and industry department website.

New overtime rules. The Labor Department’s long-awaited revamp of its overtime rules are now in effect, giving an estimated 1.3 million workers a raise. Workers earning under $684 per week must now be paid overtime, up from the previous threshold of $455 per week or $23,660 annually.

Retailers, restaurants and manufacturers are most likely to be affected, with shift supervisors and assistant managers among the positions that must now be paid overtime after 40 hours a week.

While all employers are subject to the rules, the higher threshold is likely to have the greatest effect on small companies that lack the revenue cushion that larger businesses have against higher costs.

Employers are expected to limit the hours of some workers so they don’t incur overtime, or raise some staffers’ pay to a level above the threshold, making them exempt from the new rules.

More information about the overtime rules can be found at the Labor Department’s website at tinyurl.com/ueedz8d. .

New W-4 forms. The IRS has issued new W-4 forms for 2020, changing the way tax is withheld from employees’ pay. The new forms reflect changes required by the tax law that went into effect in late 2017; they do away with the allowances long used to calculate how much money should be withheld from paychecks. Instead, the new forms use information that can be found on employees’ tax returns.

Current employees don’t need to fill out new W-4 forms, but new staffers or employees who want to change their withholding do need to complete them.

The IRS has created a calculator to help small businesses compute withholding for the new forms if they don’t use automated payroll software or providers. It can be found on the IRS website, irs.gov. Search for “new Form W-4.”

California change. A new California law gives consumers more control over the personal information companies collect and share with other businesses. While the law aims to exempt very small companies, those that do business with California residents, including out-of-state firms, can find themselves required to comply.

Under the law, companies must be able to tell consumers what information they have and what they do with it. Consumers must have the option to have their information deleted from companies’ computer systems. Businesses that handle information collected by others — for example, payment processors — can also find themselves subject to the law.

Companies are subject to the law if they have worldwide revenue above $25 million, collect or receive the personal information of 50,000 or more California consumers, households or electronic devices; or those who get at least half their revenue from selling personal information. Small businesses can reach the 50,000 threshold for collecting or receiving information — an individual who has a phone, tablet, PC at home and one at work counts as four users, not one.