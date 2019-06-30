Wimbledon preview

Monday -July 14 at the All England Club (ESPN, ESPN2)

Djokovic and Barty are the top seeds

What: The year's third Grand Slam tennis tournament.

Last year: Novak Djokovic beat Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3) for his fourth title at Wimbledon, and Angelique Kerber defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 for her first title at Wimbledon and third Grand Slam title overall.

What's new: A retractable roof is making its debut at No. 1 Court, giving Wimbledon two arenas where play can continue when it rains. Centre Court's roof has been in place since 2009. … The All England Club joins the Australian Open this year in adding final-set tiebreakers, leaving the French Open as the only Grand Slam tournament that will let singles matches continue until someone wins by two games.

French Open champ Ashleigh Barty has won her past 12 matches.

Men's top seeds

1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia

2. Roger Federer, Switzerland

3. Rafael Nadal, Spain

4. Kevin Anderson, South Africa

5. Dominic Thiem, Austria

6. Alexander Zverev, German

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece

8. Kei Nishikori, Japan

Men's notes

• Roger Federer (8), Novak Djokovic (4), Rafael Nadal (2) and Andy Murray (2) have combined to win the past 16 Wimbledon men's titles. Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have combined to win the past 10 Grand Slam tournaments.

• Nadal was not pleased that Wimbledon — unique to majors, it gives extra credit for results on its surface over the preceding two years — dropped him from No. 2 in the rankings to No. 3 in the seedings, swapping spots with Federer behind No. 1 Djokovic.

• Murray will play only doubles as he works his way back from hip surgery.

• Felix Auger-Aliassime, an 18-year-old from Canada, has climbed from 109th to 21st in the rankings in 2019.

• Borna Coric, the No. 14 seed, withdrew Saturday because of an abdominal injury.

Women's top seeds

1. Ashleigh Barty, Austria

2. Naomi Osaka, Japan

3. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic

4. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands

5. Angelique Kerber, Germany

6. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic

7. Simona Halep, Romania

8. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine

Women's notes

• Serena Williams heads to Wimbledon with 23 Grand Slam singles trophies, one short of Margaret Court's mark for the most in tennis history. Williams, who has won seven Wimbledon titles, has struggled with a knee injury this season. She is seeded 11th.

• Barty is the 17th different player to sit atop the WTA rankings since 2005. She has won 12 consecutive matches after following up her breakthrough championship at the French Open with a title at the grass-court tuneup tournament in Birmingham, England, where she didn't drop a set.

• Coco Gauff, of Delray Beach, Fla., is the youngest player to make it through the qualifying tournament and into the main draw since the Open Era began in 1968.

