With more than 80,000 to spare, this newly completed Minnesota Get-Together is truly the greatest of them all.

The final attendance tally for the 2019 Minnesota State Fair of 2,126,551 is an all-time record, fair officials announced Tuesday, one day after the 12-day run concluded.

That total tops the previous mark of 2,046,533 just last year.

One-day records were set this year on days 1, 2, 6, 9, 11 and 12. Still standing, however, is the busiest single day at the fair of 270,426 set on Day 10 in 2018.

The weather certainly played a role in the overall record attendance. Most days were rain-free, and temperatures remained comfortable day in and day out.

How long will this newly established record last? Well, the 2020 State Fair starts Aug. 27 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 7. Check back then.