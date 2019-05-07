CHICAGO — The winners of the 2019 James Beard Foundation restaurant and chef awards announced Monday are:
___
NATIONAL RESTAURANT AND CHEF AWARDS
—Best New Restaurant
Frenchette, New York City
—Outstanding Baker
Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread, Chicago
—Outstanding Bar Program
Bar Agricole, San Francisco
—Outstanding Chef
Ashley Christensen, Poole's Diner, Raleigh, North Carolina
—Outstanding Pastry Chef
Kelly Fields, Willa Jean, New Orleans
—Outstanding Restaurant
Zahav, Philadelphia
—Outstanding Restaurateur
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group, Chicago
—Outstanding Service
Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, Colorado
—Outstanding Wine Program
Benu, San Francisco
—Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Producer
Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, Maine
—Rising Star Chef of the Year
Kwame Onwuachi, Kith and Kin, Washington, D.C.
___
RESTAURANT DESIGN AWARDS
—75 Seats and Under
Firm: Studio Writers
Project: Atomix, New York City
—76 Seats and Over
Firm: Parts and Labor Design
Project: Pacific Standard Time, Chicago
—Other Eating and Drinking Places
Firm: Schwartz and Architecture (SA)
Project: El Pípila, San Francisco
—Design Icon
Canlis, Seattle
___
REGIONAL CHEF AWARDS
—Best Chef: Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio)
Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute, Chicago
—Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia)
Tom Cunanan, Bad Saint, Washington, D.C.
—Best Chef: Midwest (Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)
Ann Kim, Young Joni, Minneapolis
—Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)
Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, Via Carota
—Best Chef: Northeast (Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York State, Rhode Island, Vermont)
Tony Messina, Uni, Boston
—Best Chef: Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming)
Brady Williams, Canlis, Seattle
—Best Chef: South (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico)
Vishwesh Bhatt, Snackbar, Oxford, Mississippi
—Best Chef: Southeast (Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia)
Mashama Bailey, The Grey, Savannah, Georgia
—Best Chef: Southwest (Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah)
Charleen Badman, FnB, Scottsdale, Arizona
—Best Chef: West (California, Hawaii, Nevada)
Michael Cimarusti, Providence, Los Angeles
___
America's Classics
—Pho 79, Garden Grove, California
Owners: Th? Tr?n and Li?u Tr?n
—Jim's Steak & Spaghetti House, Huntington, West Virginia
Owners: Jimmie Tweel Carder, Larry Tweel and Ron Tweel
—A&A Bake & Double Roti Shop, Brooklyn, New York
Owners: Noel and Geeta Brown
—Sehnert's Bakery & Bieroc Café, McCook, Nebraska
Owners: Matt and Shelly Sehnert
—Annie's Paramount Steakhouse, Washington, D.C.
Owner: Paul Katinas
___
Humanitarian of the Year
The Giving Kitchen
Non-profit organization providing emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and community resources