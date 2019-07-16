Comedy Series

“Barry” • “Fleabag” • “The Good Place” • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” • “Russian Doll” (Netflix) • “Schitt’s Creek” • “Veep.”

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” • “Bodyguard” • “Game of Thrones” • “Killing Eve” • “Ozark” • “Pose” • “Succession” • “This Is Us”

TV Movie

“Bandersnatch” • “Brexit” • “Deadwood: The Movie” • “King Lear” • “My Dinner With Herve.”

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective” • Benicio del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora” • Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal” • Jared Harris, “Chernobyl” • Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us” • Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects” • Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” • Aunjanue Ellis and Niecy Nash, “When They See Us” • Joey King, “The Act” • Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Lead Actor in a Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” • Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” • Ted Danson, “The Good Place” • Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” • Bill Hader, “Barry” • Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Lead Actress in a Comedy

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” • Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” • Julia-Louis Dreyfus, “Veep” • Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll” • Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” • Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler & Stephen Root, “Barry” • Tony Hale, “Veep” • Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Alex Borstein & Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” • Anna Chlumsky, “Veep” • Betty Gilpin, “GLOW” • Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” • Olivia Coleman & Sian Clifford, “Fleabag” • Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”

Lead Actor in a Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” • Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” • Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones” • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” • Billy Porter, “Pose” • Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Lead Actress in a Drama

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones” • Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” • Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder” • Laura Linney, “Ozark” • Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” • Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” • Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Supporting Actor in a Drama

Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau & Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” • Jonathan Banks & Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” • Michael Kelly, “House of Cards” • Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Supporting Actress in a Drama

Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones” • Julia Garner, “Ozark” • Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

“The Amazing Race”; “American Ninja Warrior”; “Nailed It” (Netflix) “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Top Chef”; “The Voice.”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”; “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”; “The Late Late Show With James Corden”; “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Chernobyl”; “Escape at Dannemora”; “Fosse Verdon”; “Sharp Objects”; “When They See Us.”