No. Name Year Pos. Height

2 Barbora Tomancova R-Fr. F/C 6-2

3 Destiny Pitts Jr. G/F 5-10

4 Jasmine Powell Fr. G 5-6

5 Taiye Bello Sr. F 6-2

12 Mercedes Staples So. G 5-10

14 Sara Scalia Fr. G 5-10

20 Kehinde Bello Sr. F 6-2

21 Jasmine Brunson Sr. G 5-8

23 Masha Adashchyk Sr. G 5-11

24 Justice Ross Fr. F 6-0

25 Klarke Sconiers Fr. C 6-2

30 Kadi Sissoko So. F 6-2

34 Gadiva Hubbard R-Jr. G 5-9

43 Grace Cumming Fr. F 6-3