No. Name Year Pos. Height
2 Barbora Tomancova R-Fr. F/C 6-2
3 Destiny Pitts Jr. G/F 5-10
4 Jasmine Powell Fr. G 5-6
5 Taiye Bello Sr. F 6-2
12 Mercedes Staples So. G 5-10
14 Sara Scalia Fr. G 5-10
20 Kehinde Bello Sr. F 6-2
21 Jasmine Brunson Sr. G 5-8
23 Masha Adashchyk Sr. G 5-11
24 Justice Ross Fr. F 6-0
25 Klarke Sconiers Fr. C 6-2
30 Kadi Sissoko So. F 6-2
34 Gadiva Hubbard R-Jr. G 5-9
43 Grace Cumming Fr. F 6-3
