No. Name Year Pos. Height

0 Payton Willis R-Jr. G 6-4

1 Tre’ Williams Fr. G 6-5

3 Bryan Greenlee Fr. G 6-0

5 Marcus Carr R-So. G 6-2

10 Brady Rudrud Sr. G 6-2

13 Hunt Conroy Jr. G 5-10

21 Jarvis Omersa So. F 6-6

22 Gabe Kalscheur So. G 6-4

24 Eric Curry R-Jr. F 6-9

25 Daniel Oturu So. C 6-10

30 Alihan Demir Sr. F 6-9

32 Sam Freeman Fr. C 6-10

35 Isaiah Ihnen Fr. F 6-9

42 Michael Hurt Sr. F 6-7