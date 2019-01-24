The year 2018 is likely to have been the fourth warmest year on record, a scientific group pronounced Thursday — and joins a quartet of extra-hot years since 2015 that suggest a leap upward in warmth that the Earth may never return from in our lifetimes.

The warmest year on record for the Earth’s land and oceans was 2016 — by a long shot, thanks to a very strong El Niño event. That’s followed by 2017, 2015, and now 2018, said Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist with Berkeley Earth, which released the findings.

“2018 is consistent with the long-term warming trend,” he said. “It’s significantly warmer than any of the years before 2015. There’s still this big bump up after 2014, and 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 are all in a class of their own.”

While expert groups have sometimes divided on such annual temperature rankings — and not all assessments are yet in — Berkeley Earth’s findings appear unlikely to be disputed. The Copernicus Climate Change Service, a European Union body, has also proclaimed 2018 the fourth warmest year on record.

And Kevin Cowtan, a researcher at the University of York who keeps an influential temperature data set, agreed with the ranking, though he noted that he is only able to track data through November of last year because of the U.S. government shutdown. “Our results to November clearly put 2018 in fourth place, significantly warmer than 2010 in fifth,” said Cowtan. “The 11 hottest years on record have all occurred since 2005.”

Amid the government shutdown the two top U.S. keepers of temperature records — NASA and NOAA — have not yet released their findings. Last year, both agencies released their assessments for 2017’s temperatures, which NASA called the second warmest and NOAA the third, on January 18.

Hausfather said a coordinated release had been planned with his organization and the government agencies, but once the shutdown happened Berkeley Earth decided to release its own numbers. NOAA and NASA did not respond to requests for comment.

Hausfather said that based on where the other temperature data sets currently stand, with data through November and thus only one month remaining to add, it’s likely there will be no disagreement about the rankings this year by any party. NASA’s Gavin Schmidt had tweeted back in October that 2018 would surely be the fourth warmest year.

Last year was also yet another year of suspiciously extreme weather events.