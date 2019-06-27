– More than 120 million Americans cast ballots in the 2018 midterm elections, with turnout surging to that of a typical presidential year in some states and the highest percentages of voters in places that have expanded access to the polls, according to an analysis of data released Thursday by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

The 2018 Election Administration and Voting Survey highlights the decentralized nature of U.S. elections and disparities within state voting laws. For instance, 25 states have passed voting restrictions in the past decade while others have been expanding access by implementing vote by mail, same-day voter registration and other measures.

In 2018, six states saw turnout levels exceed 60%, when considering the number of U.S. citizens eligible to vote, according to the survey. Among those were Oregon and Colorado, which conduct their elections entirely by mail, considered one of the more accessible voting options. The other four states, including Minnesota, provide opportunities to cast ballots early, allow voters to register and vote on Election Day and don't require an excuse for absentee voting.

"I hope that data like this encourages a race to the top," said Myrna Perez, director of the voting rights and elections program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU's School of Law.

The survey found the rate of early, in-person voting more than doubled since the 2014 election and vote by mail was used by one-quarter of the electorate last year.

Voting rights advocates say same-day or Election Day voter registration not only eliminates deadlines to register weeks before an election but also allows voters who have failed to update their addresses with election officials to cast ballots that will be counted. In many states, voters who have a problem on Election Day with their registration, such as an outdated address, are given provisional ballots that may or may not be counted.

The survey found that, in 2018, 25 states and the District of Columbia had policies rejecting such ballots cast by voters outside their assigned precinct.

The six states with the lowest percentage of voter turnout were Hawaii, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.

Of those, Mississippi and Tennessee have strict photo ID requirements for voters, which critics say can limit voter participation among college students who live on campus in another state and don't need an in-state driver's license; the elderly who no longer drive and let their licenses expire; and those who rely on public transportation and may have difficulty taking time off from work to obtain a driver's license.

Voter ID laws don't necessarily result in low voter turnout. Wisconsin has a strict photo ID requirement and saw turnout reach 61% in 2018, among the highest in the nation. But voting experts caution high turnout also doesn't mean voters weren't disenfranchised due to restrictive policies.

The election survey found 17 million voter registration records were removed from the rolls between the 2016 and 2018 elections. Federal law requires states to maintain accurate voter rolls, although there has been some disagreement on how to interpret certain sections of the law.