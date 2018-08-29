2018 STATE FAIR ATTENDANCE
Thursday, Aug. 23: 122,695, which set a record for first-day attendance. That compares with 117,877 on the first day last year and 111,902 in 2016. The previous record for first-day attendance was 119,145 in 2010.
Friday, Aug. 24: 108,059. Last year's second-day attendance was 125,324. In 2016, a crowd of 141,023 set the record for second-day attendance. Friday's rainy weather probably played a role in this year's attendance dip.
Saturday, Aug. 25: 222,194, which set a record for third-day attendance. That compares with 158,525 last year and 180,567 in 2016. The previous record was set in 1998, with 202,126 people at the fair.
Sunday, Aug. 26: 184,716. Last year's fourth-day attendance was 197,891, and 177,906 attended in 2016.
Monday, Aug. 27: 124,438, compared with 144,504 last year — a record-setting day — and 119,522 in 2016.
Tuesday, Aug. 2: 120,209 on a rainy Tuesday, compared with 132,120 last year and 126,354 in 2016.
Source: Minnesota State Fair
