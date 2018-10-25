2018 Minnesota sports awards

High School Athletes of the Year: Loli Fidler, girls' hockey, Edina; Owen King, football and boys' basketball, Caledonia Area. Fidler is a four-time all-conference honoree, won the prestigious Athena Award and was a Minnesota Ms. Hockey semifinalist in 2018 who now plays at Penn State. King was Minnesota's Football Player of the Year in 2017 and quarterbacked his team to the Class 2A state title.

College Athletes of the Year: Sidney Peters, women's hockey, University of Minnesota; Obsa Ali, men's cross country and track and field, University of Minnesota. Peters is a four-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete and the 2018 WCHA Final Faceoff's Most Outstanding Player. Ali won the NCAA 3,000-meter steeplechase and is the Gophers' record-holder both in that event and the 10,000-meter cross-country race.

Professional Athlete of the Year: Lindsay Whalen, Lynx. She retired from the WNBA as the league's career leader in games won with 323 and accepted the women's basketball coaching job at her alma mater, the University of Minnesota.

Courage Award: Collin Martin, Minnesota United FC. With his June tweet, he became the only active player in the men's five pro league to say he's gay, hoping his tweet would inspire others to be proud of who they are.

Coach of the Year: Mike Zimmer, Vikings. Coached his team to a 13-3 record during the 2017 season and delivered its first playoff victory since 2009 with the "Minneapolis Miracle" against New Orleans.

Sports Moment of the Year: Cretin-Derham Hall High School boys' basketball team. The Raiders executed a three-way passing play in the final 5.5 seconds and scored the winning basket at the final buzzer for a 79-78 victory that beat Apple Valley for the Class 4A state title.