2018 Minnesota midterm election results
Incumbents are marked with *
Three of Minnesota's four executive branch offices don't have incumbents in 2018, making for an exciting election season. Results for those races are below, as well as judicial branch contests, all of which are nonpartisan. Most are uncontested.
Governor
After a wild primary season in this open race for Minnesota's top executive, Tim Walz and Jeff Johnson have run relatively uneventful campaigns, with lots of debates. Walz has generally led in polling and has raised more money, but those indicators didn't prevent Johnson from walloping Pawlenty in the primary.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jeff Johnson rep
|-
|Tim Walz dfl
|-
|Josh Welter lib
|-
|Chris Wright grt
|-
Attorney general
U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, who has represented Minnesota's Fifth District for nearly 12 years, has had a tough opponent in Doug Wardlow, a former state representative. Both have faced allegations of unsavory conduct, and polling has flip-flopped in response.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Keith Ellison dfl
|-
|Noah Johnson grt
|-
|Doug Wardlow rep
|-
Auditor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Julie Blaha dfl
|-
|Chris Dock lib
|-
|Michael Ford lmn
|-
|Pam Myhra rep
|-
Secretary of state
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|William Denney idp
|-
|John Howe rep
|-
|Steve Simon dfl
|-
Minnesota Supreme Court
Chief Justice
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lorie Skjerven Gildea np
|Uncontested
Seat 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Barry Anderson np
|Uncontested
Seat 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Margaret Chutich np
|-
|Michelle MacDonald np
|-
Seat 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Anne McKeig np
|Uncontested
Minnesota Appeals Court
Seat 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Anthony Brown np
|-
|Lucinda Jesson np
|-
Seat 4
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tracy Smith np
|Uncontested
Seat 6
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Renee Worke np
|Uncontested
Seat 7
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jill Flaskamp Halbrooks np
|Uncontested
Seat 12
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Diane Bratvold np
|Uncontested
Seat 14
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|James Florey np
|Uncontested
Minnesota district courts
District 1 Seat 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Marty Judge np
|-
|Arlene Perkkio np
|-
District 1 Seat 6
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|David Knutson np
|Uncontested
District 1 Seat 10
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Paula Vraa np
|Uncontested
District 1 Seat 14
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Michael Mayer np
|Uncontested
District 1 Seat 20
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kathryn Messerich np
|Uncontested
District 1 Seat 24
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jamie Cork np
|Uncontested
District 1 Seat 26
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jody Winters np
|Uncontested
District 1 Seat 29
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jessica Maher np
|Uncontested
District 1 Seat 30
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Douglas Bayley np
|Uncontested
District 1 Seat 31
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Richelle Wahi np
|Uncontested
District 2 Seat 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Thomas Handley np
|-
|DeAnne Hilgers np
|-
District 2 Seat 4
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Laura Nelson np
|Uncontested
District 2 Seat 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lezlie Ott Marek np
|Uncontested
District 2 Seat 11
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Scott Flaherty np
|-
|Adam Yang np
|-
District 2 Seat 14
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Marcus Almon np
|-
|Robyn Millenacker np
|-
District 2 Seat 19
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Robert Awsumb np
|Uncontested
District 2 Seat 20
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|G. Tony Atwal np
|-
|Paul Yang np
|-
District 2 Seat 22
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Teresa Warner np
|Uncontested
District 2 Seat 23
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Stephen Smith np
|Uncontested
District 2 Seat 28
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Elena Ostby np
|-
|Calandra Revering np
|-
District 2 Seat 29
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Timothy Mulrooney np
|Uncontested
District 3 Seat 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Christina Stevens np
|Uncontested
District 3 Seat 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|John Cajacob np
|Uncontested
District 3 Seat 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Ross Leuning np
|Uncontested
District 3 Seat 8
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Carol Hanks np
|Uncontested
District 3 Seat 10
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lisa Hayne np
|Uncontested
District 3 Seat 12
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Christine Long np
|Uncontested
District 3 Seat 15
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Joseph Chase np
|Uncontested
District 3 Seat 24
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Christa Daily np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Francis Magill np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Thomas Conley np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 6
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|David Piper np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 11
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lisa Janzen np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 12
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Michael Burns np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 15
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Phil Carruthers np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 17
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Shereen Askalani np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 22
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Elizabeth Cutter np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 33
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|M. Jacqueline Regis np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 40
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jamie Anderson np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 44
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lois Conroy np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 46
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mary Vasaly np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 48
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mark Kappelhoff np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 49
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Nelson Peralta np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 50
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Bruce Peterson np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 56
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Charlene Hatcher np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 58
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Christian Sande np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 59
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Patrick Robben np
|Uncontested
District 5 Seat 7
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mark Betters np
|Uncontested
District 5 Seat 14
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Krista Jass np
|Uncontested
District 5 Seat 17
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Michael Trushenski np
|Uncontested
District 6 Seat 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Michelle Anderson np
|Uncontested
District 6 Seat 6
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dale Harris np
|Uncontested
District 6 Seat 8
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Shaun Floerke np
|Uncontested
District 6 Seat 10
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mark Starr np
|Uncontested
District 6 Seat 16
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jill Eichenwald np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kris Davick-Halfen np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Timothy Churchwell np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 6
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Gail Kulick np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 7
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mary Mahler np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 10
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Matthew Quinn np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 16
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Gretchen Thilmony np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 17
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Sharon Grewell Benson np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 19
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Barb Hanson np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 20
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Bill Cashman np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 29
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Shan Wang np
|Uncontested
District 8 Seat 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dwayne Knutsen np
|Uncontested
District 8 Seat 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Charles Glasrud np
|Uncontested
District 8 Seat 6
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Amy Doll np
|Uncontested
District 8 Seat 8
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Stephen Wentzell np
|Uncontested
District 9 Seat 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Shari Schluchter np
|Uncontested
District 9 Seat 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|David Hermerding np
|Uncontested
District 9 Seat 7
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|John Melbye np
|Uncontested
District 9 Seat 9
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Heidi Chandler np
|Uncontested
District 9 Seat 10
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Christopher Strandlie np
|Uncontested
District 9 Seat 13
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Erik Askegaard np
|Uncontested
District 9 Seat 24
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Annie Claesson-Huseby np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 4
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Daniel O'Fallon np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 10
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|John Klossner np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 11
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kathleen Mottl np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 12
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dyanna Street np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 16
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Todd Schoffelman np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 21
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Bethany Fountain Lindberg np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 25
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Sean Gibbs np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 33
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mary Yunker np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 34
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brianne Buccicone np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 36
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Bridgid Dowdal np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 37
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Heather Wynn np
|Uncontested
Data sources: Associated Press, Minnesota Secretary of State, Star Tribune analysis. Winner calls made by the Associated Press and the Star Tribune.
