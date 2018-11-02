StarTribune
2018 Minnesota midterm election results

Incumbents are marked with *

Three of Minnesota's four executive branch offices don't have incumbents in 2018, making for an exciting election season. Results for those races are below, as well as judicial branch contests, all of which are nonpartisan. Most are uncontested.

Governor

After a wild primary season in this open race for Minnesota's top executive, Tim Walz and Jeff Johnson have run relatively uneventful campaigns, with lots of debates. Walz has generally led in polling and has raised more money, but those indicators didn't prevent Johnson from walloping Pawlenty in the primary.

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jeff Johnson rep -
Tim Walz dfl -
Josh Welter lib -
Chris Wright grt -
Attorney general

U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, who has represented Minnesota's Fifth District for nearly 12 years, has had a tough opponent in Doug Wardlow, a former state representative. Both have faced allegations of unsavory conduct, and polling has flip-flopped in response.

Candidate Votes Pct.
Keith Ellison dfl -
Noah Johnson grt -
Doug Wardlow rep -
Auditor

Candidate Votes Pct.
Julie Blaha dfl -
Chris Dock lib -
Michael Ford lmn -
Pam Myhra rep -
Secretary of state

Candidate Votes Pct.
William Denney idp -
John Howe rep -
Steve Simon dfl -
Minnesota Supreme Court

Chief Justice

Candidate Votes Pct.
Lorie Skjerven Gildea np Uncontested
Seat 1

Candidate Votes Pct.
Barry Anderson np Uncontested
Seat 2

Candidate Votes Pct.
Margaret Chutich np -
Michelle MacDonald np -
Seat 5

Candidate Votes Pct.
Anne McKeig np Uncontested
Minnesota Appeals Court

Seat 2

Candidate Votes Pct.
Anthony Brown np -
Lucinda Jesson np -
Seat 4

Candidate Votes Pct.
Tracy Smith np Uncontested
Seat 6

Candidate Votes Pct.
Renee Worke np Uncontested
Seat 7

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jill Flaskamp Halbrooks np Uncontested
Seat 12

Candidate Votes Pct.
Diane Bratvold np Uncontested
Seat 14

Candidate Votes Pct.
James Florey np Uncontested
Minnesota district courts

District 1 Seat 2

Candidate Votes Pct.
Marty Judge np -
Arlene Perkkio np -
District 1 Seat 6

Candidate Votes Pct.
David Knutson np Uncontested
District 1 Seat 10

Candidate Votes Pct.
Paula Vraa np Uncontested
District 1 Seat 14

Candidate Votes Pct.
Michael Mayer np Uncontested
District 1 Seat 20

Candidate Votes Pct.
Kathryn Messerich np Uncontested
District 1 Seat 24

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jamie Cork np Uncontested
District 1 Seat 26

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jody Winters np Uncontested
District 1 Seat 29

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jessica Maher np Uncontested
District 1 Seat 30

Candidate Votes Pct.
Douglas Bayley np Uncontested
District 1 Seat 31

Candidate Votes Pct.
Richelle Wahi np Uncontested
District 2 Seat 2

Candidate Votes Pct.
Thomas Handley np -
DeAnne Hilgers np -
District 2 Seat 4

Candidate Votes Pct.
Laura Nelson np Uncontested
District 2 Seat 5

Candidate Votes Pct.
Lezlie Ott Marek np Uncontested
District 2 Seat 11

Candidate Votes Pct.
Scott Flaherty np -
Adam Yang np -
District 2 Seat 14

Candidate Votes Pct.
Marcus Almon np -
Robyn Millenacker np -
District 2 Seat 19

Candidate Votes Pct.
Robert Awsumb np Uncontested
District 2 Seat 20

Candidate Votes Pct.
G. Tony Atwal np -
Paul Yang np -
District 2 Seat 22

Candidate Votes Pct.
Teresa Warner np Uncontested
District 2 Seat 23

Candidate Votes Pct.
Stephen Smith np Uncontested
District 2 Seat 28

Candidate Votes Pct.
Elena Ostby np -
Calandra Revering np -
District 2 Seat 29

Candidate Votes Pct.
Timothy Mulrooney np Uncontested
District 3 Seat 1

Candidate Votes Pct.
Christina Stevens np Uncontested
District 3 Seat 2

Candidate Votes Pct.
John Cajacob np Uncontested
District 3 Seat 5

Candidate Votes Pct.
Ross Leuning np Uncontested
District 3 Seat 8

Candidate Votes Pct.
Carol Hanks np Uncontested
District 3 Seat 10

Candidate Votes Pct.
Lisa Hayne np Uncontested
District 3 Seat 12

Candidate Votes Pct.
Christine Long np Uncontested
District 3 Seat 15

Candidate Votes Pct.
Joseph Chase np Uncontested
District 3 Seat 24

Candidate Votes Pct.
Christa Daily np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 2

Candidate Votes Pct.
Francis Magill np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 3

Candidate Votes Pct.
Thomas Conley np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 6

Candidate Votes Pct.
David Piper np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 11

Candidate Votes Pct.
Lisa Janzen np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 12

Candidate Votes Pct.
Michael Burns np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 15

Candidate Votes Pct.
Phil Carruthers np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 17

Candidate Votes Pct.
Shereen Askalani np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 22

Candidate Votes Pct.
Elizabeth Cutter np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 33

Candidate Votes Pct.
M. Jacqueline Regis np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 40

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jamie Anderson np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 44

Candidate Votes Pct.
Lois Conroy np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 46

Candidate Votes Pct.
Mary Vasaly np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 48

Candidate Votes Pct.
Mark Kappelhoff np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 49

Candidate Votes Pct.
Nelson Peralta np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 50

Candidate Votes Pct.
Bruce Peterson np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 56

Candidate Votes Pct.
Charlene Hatcher np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 58

Candidate Votes Pct.
Christian Sande np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 59

Candidate Votes Pct.
Patrick Robben np Uncontested
District 5 Seat 7

Candidate Votes Pct.
Mark Betters np Uncontested
District 5 Seat 14

Candidate Votes Pct.
Krista Jass np Uncontested
District 5 Seat 17

Candidate Votes Pct.
Michael Trushenski np Uncontested
District 6 Seat 5

Candidate Votes Pct.
Michelle Anderson np Uncontested
District 6 Seat 6

Candidate Votes Pct.
Dale Harris np Uncontested
District 6 Seat 8

Candidate Votes Pct.
Shaun Floerke np Uncontested
District 6 Seat 10

Candidate Votes Pct.
Mark Starr np Uncontested
District 6 Seat 16

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jill Eichenwald np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 1

Candidate Votes Pct.
Kris Davick-Halfen np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 5

Candidate Votes Pct.
Timothy Churchwell np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 6

Candidate Votes Pct.
Gail Kulick np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 7

Candidate Votes Pct.
Mary Mahler np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 10

Candidate Votes Pct.
Matthew Quinn np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 16

Candidate Votes Pct.
Gretchen Thilmony np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 17

Candidate Votes Pct.
Sharon Grewell Benson np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 19

Candidate Votes Pct.
Barb Hanson np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 20

Candidate Votes Pct.
Bill Cashman np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 29

Candidate Votes Pct.
Shan Wang np Uncontested
District 8 Seat 3

Candidate Votes Pct.
Dwayne Knutsen np Uncontested
District 8 Seat 5

Candidate Votes Pct.
Charles Glasrud np Uncontested
District 8 Seat 6

Candidate Votes Pct.
Amy Doll np Uncontested
District 8 Seat 8

Candidate Votes Pct.
Stephen Wentzell np Uncontested
District 9 Seat 1

Candidate Votes Pct.
Shari Schluchter np Uncontested
District 9 Seat 3

Candidate Votes Pct.
David Hermerding np Uncontested
District 9 Seat 7

Candidate Votes Pct.
John Melbye np Uncontested
District 9 Seat 9

Candidate Votes Pct.
Heidi Chandler np Uncontested
District 9 Seat 10

Candidate Votes Pct.
Christopher Strandlie np Uncontested
District 9 Seat 13

Candidate Votes Pct.
Erik Askegaard np Uncontested
District 9 Seat 24

Candidate Votes Pct.
Annie Claesson-Huseby np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 4

Candidate Votes Pct.
Daniel O'Fallon np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 10

Candidate Votes Pct.
John Klossner np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 11

Candidate Votes Pct.
Kathleen Mottl np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 12

Candidate Votes Pct.
Dyanna Street np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 16

Candidate Votes Pct.
Todd Schoffelman np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 21

Candidate Votes Pct.
Bethany Fountain Lindberg np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 25

Candidate Votes Pct.
Sean Gibbs np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 33

Candidate Votes Pct.
Mary Yunker np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 34

Candidate Votes Pct.
Brianne Buccicone np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 36

Candidate Votes Pct.
Bridgid Dowdal np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 37

Candidate Votes Pct.
Heather Wynn np Uncontested
Data sources: Associated Press, Minnesota Secretary of State, Star Tribune analysis. Winner calls made by the Associated Press and the Star Tribune.

