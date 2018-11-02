StarTribune
2018 Minnesota midterm election results

Live: Results update about every 30 seconds

Incumbents are marked with *

Minnesota's Legislature changes party hands with some frequency, and there are House districts around the state that could be changing their preferences post-2016, opening up opportunities for both parties to pick up seats. Meanwhile, in the Senate, one fateful special open seat will decide which party controls the chamber.

We've highlighted particularly interesting legislative races here, including a count of party power in each body, and results of all 134 House districts in the state.

Races to watch

State Senate District 13

St. Cloud area

This race, which will determine which party controls the Minnesota Senate, is up for a special election after Sen. Michelle Fischbach resigned to become lieutenant governor.

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jeff Howe rep -
Joe Perske dfl -
State House District 4B

Dilworth, Barnesville, Detroit Lakes

DFL incumbent Paul Marquart has held this seat since 2000, but the district has swung right in recent years, including voting for President Trump by more than 20 points in 2016.

Candidate Votes Pct.
Paul Marquart dfl -
Jason Peterson rep -
State House District 19A

St. Peter, Nicollet, North Mankato

This is an open seat after being held by a DFLer for years — and the district went for President Trump by a six-point margin in 2016, signaling a possible Republican pick-up opportunity.

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jeff Brand dfl -
Kim Spears rep -
State House District 37A

Coon Rapids, Blaine, Spring Lake Park

This is a rematch for Koegel and Wilder after Koegel won by less than 3 percentage points in 2016. President Trump won here, but not by much, so Republicans see an opportunity.

Candidate Votes Pct.
Erin Koegel dfl -
Anthony Wilder rep -
State House District 44A

Plymouth

Sarah Anderson has held this seat for 12 years, but a majority of people here voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Klevorn was Anderson's challenger then, and she's back for a rematch.

Candidate Votes Pct.
Sarah Anderson rep -
Ginny Klevorn dfl -
State House District 49A

Edina

Republican incumbent Dario Anselmo is looking for re-election in a district where 60 percent of residents voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Candidate Votes Pct.
Dario Anselmo rep -
Heather Edelson dfl -
State House District 52B

Mendota Heights, Inver Grove Heights

Regina Barr won this race by only 121 votes in 2016 — another suburban district represented by a Republican that also voted heavily for Hillary Clinton.

Candidate Votes Pct.
Regina Barr rep -
Ruth Richardson dfl -
State House District 57A

Apple Valley, Lakeville

Erin Maye Quade dropped out of her first re-election bid to be Erin Murphy's running mate in the gubernatorial primary, opening this seat up. It was a tight race for her in 2016, and it's likely to be a tight race again.

Candidate Votes Pct.
Robert Bierman dfl -
Matt Lundin rep -
Matthew Swenson lib -
Minnesota Legislature: Balance of power

It could be difficult for Republicans to defend their majority in the Minnesota House, which routinely changes hands. In the Senate, a special election will be the race that decides party control. It's in a Republican-leaning district, but DFLers are fighting for it.

State Senate
33
33
34
D
R
State House
0
0
68
D
R
State House

All 134 Minnesota House members are up for re-election every two years. Find your district here.

District 1A

Thief River Falls, Roseau, Warroad

Candidate Votes Pct.
Dan Fabian rep -
Stephen Moeller dfl -
District 1B

East Grand Forks, Crookston, Red Lake Falls

Candidate Votes Pct.
Deb Kiel rep -
Brent Lindstrom dfl -
District 2A

Baudette, Bagley, Wilton

Candidate Votes Pct.
Matthew Grossell rep -
Michael Northbird dfl -
District 2B

Park Rapids, Menahga, Mahnomen

Candidate Votes Pct.
Karen Branden dfl -
Steve Green rep -
District 3A

International Falls, Ely, Grand Marais

Candidate Votes Pct.
Rob Ecklund dfl -
Randy Goutermont rep -
District 3B

Proctor, Hermantown, Two Harbors

Candidate Votes Pct.
Keith MacDonald rep -
Mary Murphy dfl -
District 4A

Moorhead

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jordan Idso rep -
Ben Lien dfl -
District 4B

Dilworth, Barnesville, Detroit Lakes

Candidate Votes Pct.
Paul Marquart dfl -
Jason Peterson rep -
District 5A

Bemidji, Walker, Hackensack

Candidate Votes Pct.
Matt Bliss rep -
John Persell dfl -
District 5B

Grand Rapids, Remer, Backus

Candidate Votes Pct.
Sandy Layman rep -
Pat Medure dfl -
District 6A

Chisholm, Hibbing, Floodwood

Candidate Votes Pct.
Guy Anderson rep -
Julie Sandstede dfl -
District 6B

Eveleth, Virginia, Biwabik

Candidate Votes Pct.
Dave Lislegard dfl -
Skeeter Tomczak rep -
District 7A

East Duluth

Candidate Votes Pct.
Dana Krivogorsky rep -
Jennifer Schultz dfl -
District 7B

West and central Duluth

Candidate Votes Pct.
Caroline Burley rep -
Liz Olson dfl -
District 8A

Pelican Rapids, Perham, Fergus Falls

Candidate Votes Pct.
Brittney Johnson dfl -
Bud Nornes rep -
District 8B

New York Mills, Ottertail, Alexandria

Candidate Votes Pct.
Mary Franson rep -
Gail Kulp dfl -
District 9A

Wadena, Staples, Browerville

Candidate Votes Pct.
Alex Hering dfl -
John Poston rep -
District 9B

Long Prairie, Little Falls, Royalton

Candidate Votes Pct.
Stephen Browning dfl -
Ron Kresha rep -
District 10A

Brainerd, Baxter, Pequot Lakes

Candidate Votes Pct.
Josh Heintzeman rep -
Dale Menk dfl -
District 10B

Crosby, Aitkin, McGregor

Candidate Votes Pct.
Dale Lueck rep -
Phil Yetzer dfl -
District 11A

Cromwell, Cloquet, Moose Lake

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jeff Dotseth rep -
Mike Sundin dfl -
District 11B

Hinckley, Mora, Pine City

Candidate Votes Pct.
Tim Burkhardt dfl -
Jason Rarick rep -
District 12A

Breckenridge, Ortonville, Morris

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jeff Backer rep -
Murray Smart dfl -
District 12B

Glenwood, Sauk Centre, Melrose

Candidate Votes Pct.
Paul Anderson rep -
Ben Schirmers dfl -
District 13A

Paynesville, Cold Spring, St. Joseph

Candidate Votes Pct.
Lisa Demuth rep -
Jim Read dfl -
District 13B

Holdingford, Sartell, Sauk Rapids

Candidate Votes Pct.
Heidi Everett dfl -
Tim O'Driscoll rep -
District 14A

St. Cloud, Waite Park, St. Augusta

Candidate Votes Pct.
Aric Putnam dfl -
Tama Theis rep -
District 14B

St. Cloud

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jim Knoblach rep -
Dan Wolgamott dfl -
District 15A

Onamia, Milaca, Princeton

Candidate Votes Pct.
Sondra Erickson rep -
Emy Minzel dfl -
District 15B

Rice, Foley, Clearwater

Candidate Votes Pct.
Shane Mekeland rep -
Karla Scapanski dfl -
Myron Wilson ind -
District 16A

Dawson, Canby, Marshall

Candidate Votes Pct.
Chris Swedzinski rep -
Tom Wyatt-Yerka dfl -
District 16B

Redwood Falls, Sleepy Eye, New Ulm

Candidate Votes Pct.
Mindy Kimmel dfl -
Paul Torkelson rep -
District 17A

Benson, Montevideo, Granite Falls

Candidate Votes Pct.
Lyle Koenen dfl -
Tim Miller rep -
District 17B

New London, Spicer, Willmar

Candidate Votes Pct.
Dave Baker rep -
Anita Flowe dfl -
District 18A

Litchfield, Dassel, Hutchinson

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jill Galvan lib -
Kyle Greene ind -
Dean Urdahl rep -
Justin Vold dfl -
District 18B

Hutchinson, Glencoe, Henderson

Candidate Votes Pct.
Glenn Gruenhagen rep -
Ashley Latzke dfl -
District 19A

St. Peter, Nicollet, North Mankato

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jeff Brand dfl -
Kim Spears rep -
District 19B

Mankato

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jack Considine dfl -
Joe Steck rep -
District 20A

Belle Plaine, Le Center, New Prague

Candidate Votes Pct.
Barbara Droher Kline dfl -
Bob Vogel rep -
District 20B

Northfield, Montgomery, Lonsdale

Candidate Votes Pct.
Josh Gare rep -
Todd Lippert dfl -
District 21A

Cannon Falls, Red Wing, Lake City

Candidate Votes Pct.
Lori Ann Clark dfl -
Barb Haley rep -
District 21B

Zumbrota, Plainview, St. Charles

Candidate Votes Pct.
Steve Drazkowski rep -
Jonathan Isenor dfl -
District 22A

Pipestone, Luverne, Lake Benton

Candidate Votes Pct.
Maxwell Kaufman dfl -
Joe Schomacker rep -
District 22B

Worthington, Windom, Walnut Grove

Candidate Votes Pct.
Rod Hamilton rep -
Cheniqua Johnson dfl -
District 23A

Fairmont, Winnebago, Blue Earth

Candidate Votes Pct.
Bob Gunther rep -
Heather Klassen dfl -
District 23B

St. James, Mapleton, Janesville

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jim Grabowska dfl -
Jeremy Munson rep -
District 24A

Owatonna, Waseca

Candidate Votes Pct.
Joe Heegard dfl -
John Petersburg rep -
District 24B

Faribault, Claremont, Ellendale

Candidate Votes Pct.
Brian Daniels rep -
Yvette Marthaler dfl -
District 25A

Dodge Center, Byron, Oronoco

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jamie Mahlberg dfl -
Duane Quam rep -
District 25B

Northern Rochester

Candidate Votes Pct.
Kenneth Bush rep -
Duane Sauke dfl -
District 26A

Southern Rochester

Candidate Votes Pct.
Tina Liebling dfl -
Paul Wilson rep -
District 26B

Stewartville, Eyota, Dover

Candidate Votes Pct.
Tyrel Clark dfl -
Nels Pierson rep -
District 27A

Albert Lea, Hollandale, Hayfield

Candidate Votes Pct.
Peggy Bennett rep -
Terry Gjersvik dfl -
District 27B

Austin, Dexter, Racine

Candidate Votes Pct.
Christine Green rep -
Jeanne Poppe dfl -
District 28A

Winona, Stockton, Dakota

Candidate Votes Pct.
Gene Pelowski dfl Uncontested
District 28B

Lanesboro, Rushford, La Crescent

Candidate Votes Pct.
Greg Davids rep -
Thomas Trehus dfl -
District 29A

Annandale, Montrose, Delano

Candidate Votes Pct.
Renee Cardarelle dfl -
Joe McDonald rep -
District 29B

Monticello, Maple Lake, Buffalo

Candidate Votes Pct.
Sharon McGinty dfl -
Marion O'Neill rep -
District 30A

Big Lake, Elk River

Candidate Votes Pct.
Sarah Hamlin dfl -
Nick Zerwas rep -
District 30B

Albertville, Otsego, St. Michael

Candidate Votes Pct.
Margaret Fernandez dfl -
Eric Lucero rep -
District 31A

Zimmerman, Bethel, St. Francis

Candidate Votes Pct.
Brad Brown dfl -
Kurt Daudt rep -
District 31B

Ham Lake, East Bethel

Candidate Votes Pct.
Cal Bahr rep -
Sue Larson dfl -
District 32A

Cambridge, Isanti, Rush City

Candidate Votes Pct.
Renae Berg dfl -
Brian Johnson rep -
District 32B

North Branch, Lindstrom, Taylors Falls

Candidate Votes Pct.
Anne Neu rep -
Jeff Peterson dfl -
District 33A

Wayzata, Orono, Minnetrista

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jerry Hertaus rep -
Norrie Thomas dfl -
District 33B

Shorewood, Deephaven, Chanhassen

Candidate Votes Pct.
Kelly Morrison dfl -
Cindy Pugh rep -
District 34A

Rogers, Dayton, Maple Grove

Candidate Votes Pct.
Kristin Robbins rep -
Dan Solon dfl -
District 34B

Maple Grove, Osseo

Candidate Votes Pct.
Kristin Bahner dfl -
Dennis Smith rep -
District 35A

Ramsey, Anoka

Candidate Votes Pct.
John Heinrich rep -
Bill Vikander dfl -
District 35B

Andover, Coon Rapids

Candidate Votes Pct.
Kathryn Eckhardt dfl -
Peggy Scott rep -
District 36A

Coon Rapids, Champlin

Candidate Votes Pct.
Bill Maresh rep -
Zack Stephenson dfl -
District 36B

Coon Rapids, Brooklyn Park

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jermain Botsio rep -
Melissa Hortman dfl -
District 37A

Coon Rapids, Blaine, Spring Lake Park

Candidate Votes Pct.
Erin Koegel dfl -
Anthony Wilder rep -
District 37B

Blaine

Candidate Votes Pct.
Amir Malik dfl -
Nolan West rep -
District 38A

Circle Pines, Lino Lakes, Hugo

Candidate Votes Pct.
Kevin Fogarty dfl -
Linda Runbeck rep -
District 38B

North Oaks, White Bear Township, Dellwood

Candidate Votes Pct.
Patti Anderson rep -
Ami Wazlawik dfl -
District 39A

Forest Lake, Marine On St. Croix, Stillwater

Candidate Votes Pct.
Bob Dettmer rep -
Ann Mozey dfl -
District 39B

Lake Elmo, Stillwater, Lakeland

Candidate Votes Pct.
Shelly Christensen dfl -
Kathy Lohmer rep -
District 40A

Brooklyn Park

Candidate Votes Pct.
Michael Nelson dfl -
David True rep -
District 40B

Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park

Candidate Votes Pct.
Robert Marvin rep -
Samantha Vang dfl -
District 41A

Fridley, Spring Lake Park, New Brighton

Candidate Votes Pct.
Connie Bernardy dfl -
Susan Erickson rep -
District 41B

St. Anthony, Columbia Heights, New Brighton

Candidate Votes Pct.
Mary Kunesh-Podein dfl -
Tim Utz ind -
District 42A

Mounds View, Shoreview, Arden Hills

Candidate Votes Pct.
Randy Jessup rep -
Kelly Moller dfl -
District 42B

Vadnais Heights, Little Canada, Shoreview

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jamie Becker-Finn dfl -
Yele-Mis Yang rep -
District 43A

Mahtomedi, White Bear Lake, Maplewood

Candidate Votes Pct.
Bob Cardinal rep -
Peter Fischer dfl -
District 43B

North St. Paul, Oakdale, Maplewood

Candidate Votes Pct.
Rachael Bucholz rep -
Leon Lillie dfl -
District 44A

Plymouth

Candidate Votes Pct.
Sarah Anderson rep -
Ginny Klevorn dfl -
District 44B

Minnetonka, Plymouth

Candidate Votes Pct.
Patty Acomb dfl -
Gary Porter rep -
District 45A

New Hope, Crystal, Plymouth

Candidate Votes Pct.
Lyndon Carlson dfl -
Reid Johnson rep -
District 45B

Robbinsdale, Golden Valley, Crystal

Candidate Votes Pct.
Mike Freiberg dfl -
Steve Merriman rep -
District 46A

Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Plymouth

Candidate Votes Pct.
Luke McCusker rep -
Ryan Winkler dfl -
District 46B

Hopkins, St. Louis Park

Candidate Votes Pct.
Melissa Moore rep -
Cheryl Youakim dfl -
District 47A

Waconia, Norwood Young America, Carver

Candidate Votes Pct.
Madalynn Gerold dfl -
Jim Nash rep -
District 47B

Chaska, Chanhassen, Victoria

Candidate Votes Pct.
Greg Boe rep -
Donzel Leggett dfl -
District 48A

Minnetonka, Eden Prairie

Candidate Votes Pct.
Ellen Cousins rep -
Laurie Pryor dfl -
District 48B

Eden Prairie

Candidate Votes Pct.
Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn dfl -
Jenifer Loon rep -
District 49A

Edina

Candidate Votes Pct.
Dario Anselmo rep -
Heather Edelson dfl -
District 49B

Edina, Bloomington

Candidate Votes Pct.
Steve Elkins dfl -
Matt Sikich rep -
District 50A

Bloomington

Candidate Votes Pct.
Michael Howard dfl -
Kirsten Johnson rep -
District 50B

Bloomington

Candidate Votes Pct.
Chad Anderson rep -
Andrew Carlson dfl -
District 51A

Burnsville, Eagan

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jim Kiner rep -
Sandra Masin dfl -
District 51B

Eagan

Candidate Votes Pct.
Laurie Halverson dfl -
Douglas Willetts rep -
District 52A

Mendota Heights, West St. Paul, South St. Paul

Candidate Votes Pct.
Beth Arntson rep -
Rick Hansen dfl -
District 52B

Mendota Heights, Inver Grove Heights

Candidate Votes Pct.
Regina Barr rep -
Ruth Richardson dfl -
District 53A

Maplewood, Oakdale, Woodbury

Candidate Votes Pct.
Andy Turonie rep -
Tou Xiong dfl -
District 53B

Woodbury

Candidate Votes Pct.
Kelly Fenton rep -
Steve Sandell dfl -
District 54A

South St. Paul, St. Paul Park, Cottage Grove

Candidate Votes Pct.
Anne Claflin dfl -
Keith Franke rep -
District 54B

Afton, Cottage Grove, Hastings

Candidate Votes Pct.
Tina Folch dfl -
Tony Jurgens rep -
District 55A

Shakopee

Candidate Votes Pct.
Erik Mortensen rep -
Brad Tabke dfl -
District 55B

Prior Lake, Jordan

Candidate Votes Pct.
Tony Albright rep -
Matt Christensen dfl -
District 56A

Savage, Burnsville

Candidate Votes Pct.
Hunter Cantrell dfl -
Drew Christensen rep -
District 56B

Burnsville, Lakeville

Candidate Votes Pct.
Alice Mann dfl -
Roz Peterson rep -
District 57A

Apple Valley, Lakeville

Candidate Votes Pct.
Robert Bierman dfl -
Matt Lundin rep -
Matthew Swenson lib -
District 57B

Rosemount, Apple Valley, Coates

Candidate Votes Pct.
John Huot dfl -
Anna Wills rep -
District 58A

Lakeville

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jon Koznick rep -
Maggie Williams dfl -
District 58B

Farmington, Miesville, Randolph

Candidate Votes Pct.
Pat Garofalo rep -
Marla Vagts dfl -
District 59A

North Minneapolis neighborhoods

Candidate Votes Pct.
Fue Lee dfl -
Fred Statema rep -
District 59B

Downtown, North Minneapolis neighborhoods

Candidate Votes Pct.
Raymond Dehn dfl -
Lacy Johnson rep -
District 60A

Northeast Minneapolis neighborhoods

Candidate Votes Pct.
Diane Loeffler dfl -
Kelly Winsor rep -
District 60B

U of M-area neighborhoods

Candidate Votes Pct.
Mohamud Noor dfl -
Joseph Patino rep -
District 61A

Calhoun-Isle, Southwest Minneapolis neighborhoods

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jeremy Hansen rep -
Frank Hornstein dfl -
District 61B

Southwest Minneapolis neighborhoods

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jamie Long dfl -
Scot Missling rep -
District 62A

Phillips, Powderhorn Minneapolis neighborhoods

Candidate Votes Pct.
Hodan Hassan dfl -
Bruce Lundeen rep -
District 62B

Minneapolis' Powderhorn, Southwest, Nokomis neighborhoods

Candidate Votes Pct.
Aisha Gomez dfl -
Ronald Peterson rep -
District 63A

Minneapolis' Powderhorn, Longfellow neighborhoods

Candidate Votes Pct.
Kyle Bragg rep -
Jim Davnie dfl -
District 63B

Minneapolis' Nokomis neighborhoods, northeast Richfield

Candidate Votes Pct.
Frank Pafko rep -
Jean Wagenius dfl -
District 64A

Northwest St. Paul neighborhoods, Summit Ave.

Candidate Votes Pct.
Patrick Griffin rep -
Kaohly Her dfl -
District 64B

St. Paul's Highland Park, Mac-Groveland neighborhoods

Candidate Votes Pct.
Dave Pinto dfl -
Alex Pouliot rep -
District 65A

Central St. Paul along I-94

Candidate Votes Pct.
Monique Giordana rep -
Rena Moran dfl -
District 65B

St. Paul's Downtown, West 7th, West Side neighborhoods

Candidate Votes Pct.
Carlos Mariani dfl -
Margaret Stokely rep -
District 66A

Roseville, Falcon Heights, Lauderdale

Candidate Votes Pct.
Alice Hausman dfl -
Jon Heyer rep -
District 66B

St. Paul's Como, North End, Payne-Phalen neighborhoods

Candidate Votes Pct.
John Lesch dfl -
David Richard rep -
District 67A

St. Paul's Greater East Side, surrounding neighborhoods

Candidate Votes Pct.
Tim Mahoney dfl Uncontested
District 67B

St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff, Sunray-Battle Creek neighborhoods

Last updated: -

Fred Turk rep -
Jay Xiong dfl -
Data sources: Associated Press, Minnesota Secretary of State, Star Tribune analysis. Winner calls made by the Associated Press and the Star Tribune.

Credits: Alan Palazzolo, C.J. Sinner, Chase Davis

© 2018 StarTribune. All rights reserved.