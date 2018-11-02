2018 Minnesota midterm election results
Incumbents are marked with *
Minnesota's Legislature changes party hands with some frequency, and there are House districts around the state that could be changing their preferences post-2016, opening up opportunities for both parties to pick up seats. Meanwhile, in the Senate, one fateful special open seat will decide which party controls the chamber.
We've highlighted particularly interesting legislative races here, including a count of party power in each body, and results of all 134 House districts in the state.
Races to watch
State Senate District 13
St. Cloud area
This race, which will determine which party controls the Minnesota Senate, is up for a special election after Sen. Michelle Fischbach resigned to become lieutenant governor.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jeff Howe rep
|-
|Joe Perske dfl
|-
State House District 4B
Dilworth, Barnesville, Detroit Lakes
DFL incumbent Paul Marquart has held this seat since 2000, but the district has swung right in recent years, including voting for President Trump by more than 20 points in 2016.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Paul Marquart dfl
|-
|Jason Peterson rep
|-
State House District 19A
St. Peter, Nicollet, North Mankato
This is an open seat after being held by a DFLer for years — and the district went for President Trump by a six-point margin in 2016, signaling a possible Republican pick-up opportunity.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jeff Brand dfl
|-
|Kim Spears rep
|-
State House District 37A
Coon Rapids, Blaine, Spring Lake Park
This is a rematch for Koegel and Wilder after Koegel won by less than 3 percentage points in 2016. President Trump won here, but not by much, so Republicans see an opportunity.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Erin Koegel dfl
|-
|Anthony Wilder rep
|-
State House District 44A
Plymouth
Sarah Anderson has held this seat for 12 years, but a majority of people here voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Klevorn was Anderson's challenger then, and she's back for a rematch.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Sarah Anderson rep
|-
|Ginny Klevorn dfl
|-
State House District 49A
Edina
Republican incumbent Dario Anselmo is looking for re-election in a district where 60 percent of residents voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dario Anselmo rep
|-
|Heather Edelson dfl
|-
State House District 52B
Mendota Heights, Inver Grove Heights
Regina Barr won this race by only 121 votes in 2016 — another suburban district represented by a Republican that also voted heavily for Hillary Clinton.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Regina Barr rep
|-
|Ruth Richardson dfl
|-
State House District 57A
Apple Valley, Lakeville
Erin Maye Quade dropped out of her first re-election bid to be Erin Murphy's running mate in the gubernatorial primary, opening this seat up. It was a tight race for her in 2016, and it's likely to be a tight race again.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Robert Bierman dfl
|-
|Matt Lundin rep
|-
|Matthew Swenson lib
|-
Minnesota Legislature: Balance of power
It could be difficult for Republicans to defend their majority in the Minnesota House, which routinely changes hands. In the Senate, a special election will be the race that decides party control. It's in a Republican-leaning district, but DFLers are fighting for it.
State House
All 134 Minnesota House members are up for re-election every two years. Find your district here.
District 1A
Thief River Falls, Roseau, Warroad
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dan Fabian rep
|-
|Stephen Moeller dfl
|-
District 1B
East Grand Forks, Crookston, Red Lake Falls
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Deb Kiel rep
|-
|Brent Lindstrom dfl
|-
District 2A
Baudette, Bagley, Wilton
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Matthew Grossell rep
|-
|Michael Northbird dfl
|-
District 2B
Park Rapids, Menahga, Mahnomen
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Karen Branden dfl
|-
|Steve Green rep
|-
District 3A
International Falls, Ely, Grand Marais
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Rob Ecklund dfl
|-
|Randy Goutermont rep
|-
District 3B
Proctor, Hermantown, Two Harbors
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Keith MacDonald rep
|-
|Mary Murphy dfl
|-
District 4A
Moorhead
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jordan Idso rep
|-
|Ben Lien dfl
|-
District 4B
Dilworth, Barnesville, Detroit Lakes
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Paul Marquart dfl
|-
|Jason Peterson rep
|-
District 5A
Bemidji, Walker, Hackensack
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Matt Bliss rep
|-
|John Persell dfl
|-
District 5B
Grand Rapids, Remer, Backus
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Sandy Layman rep
|-
|Pat Medure dfl
|-
District 6A
Chisholm, Hibbing, Floodwood
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Guy Anderson rep
|-
|Julie Sandstede dfl
|-
District 6B
Eveleth, Virginia, Biwabik
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dave Lislegard dfl
|-
|Skeeter Tomczak rep
|-
District 7A
East Duluth
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dana Krivogorsky rep
|-
|Jennifer Schultz dfl
|-
District 7B
West and central Duluth
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Caroline Burley rep
|-
|Liz Olson dfl
|-
District 8A
Pelican Rapids, Perham, Fergus Falls
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brittney Johnson dfl
|-
|Bud Nornes rep
|-
District 8B
New York Mills, Ottertail, Alexandria
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mary Franson rep
|-
|Gail Kulp dfl
|-
District 9A
Wadena, Staples, Browerville
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Alex Hering dfl
|-
|John Poston rep
|-
District 9B
Long Prairie, Little Falls, Royalton
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Stephen Browning dfl
|-
|Ron Kresha rep
|-
District 10A
Brainerd, Baxter, Pequot Lakes
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Josh Heintzeman rep
|-
|Dale Menk dfl
|-
District 10B
Crosby, Aitkin, McGregor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dale Lueck rep
|-
|Phil Yetzer dfl
|-
District 11A
Cromwell, Cloquet, Moose Lake
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jeff Dotseth rep
|-
|Mike Sundin dfl
|-
District 11B
Hinckley, Mora, Pine City
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tim Burkhardt dfl
|-
|Jason Rarick rep
|-
District 12A
Breckenridge, Ortonville, Morris
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jeff Backer rep
|-
|Murray Smart dfl
|-
District 12B
Glenwood, Sauk Centre, Melrose
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Paul Anderson rep
|-
|Ben Schirmers dfl
|-
District 13A
Paynesville, Cold Spring, St. Joseph
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lisa Demuth rep
|-
|Jim Read dfl
|-
District 13B
Holdingford, Sartell, Sauk Rapids
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Heidi Everett dfl
|-
|Tim O'Driscoll rep
|-
District 14A
St. Cloud, Waite Park, St. Augusta
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Aric Putnam dfl
|-
|Tama Theis rep
|-
District 14B
St. Cloud
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jim Knoblach rep
|-
|Dan Wolgamott dfl
|-
District 15A
Onamia, Milaca, Princeton
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Sondra Erickson rep
|-
|Emy Minzel dfl
|-
District 15B
Rice, Foley, Clearwater
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Shane Mekeland rep
|-
|Karla Scapanski dfl
|-
|Myron Wilson ind
|-
District 16A
Dawson, Canby, Marshall
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Chris Swedzinski rep
|-
|Tom Wyatt-Yerka dfl
|-
District 16B
Redwood Falls, Sleepy Eye, New Ulm
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mindy Kimmel dfl
|-
|Paul Torkelson rep
|-
District 17A
Benson, Montevideo, Granite Falls
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lyle Koenen dfl
|-
|Tim Miller rep
|-
District 17B
New London, Spicer, Willmar
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dave Baker rep
|-
|Anita Flowe dfl
|-
District 18A
Litchfield, Dassel, Hutchinson
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jill Galvan lib
|-
|Kyle Greene ind
|-
|Dean Urdahl rep
|-
|Justin Vold dfl
|-
District 18B
Hutchinson, Glencoe, Henderson
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Glenn Gruenhagen rep
|-
|Ashley Latzke dfl
|-
District 19A
St. Peter, Nicollet, North Mankato
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jeff Brand dfl
|-
|Kim Spears rep
|-
District 19B
Mankato
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jack Considine dfl
|-
|Joe Steck rep
|-
District 20A
Belle Plaine, Le Center, New Prague
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Barbara Droher Kline dfl
|-
|Bob Vogel rep
|-
District 20B
Northfield, Montgomery, Lonsdale
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Josh Gare rep
|-
|Todd Lippert dfl
|-
District 21A
Cannon Falls, Red Wing, Lake City
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lori Ann Clark dfl
|-
|Barb Haley rep
|-
District 21B
Zumbrota, Plainview, St. Charles
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Steve Drazkowski rep
|-
|Jonathan Isenor dfl
|-
District 22A
Pipestone, Luverne, Lake Benton
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Maxwell Kaufman dfl
|-
|Joe Schomacker rep
|-
District 22B
Worthington, Windom, Walnut Grove
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Rod Hamilton rep
|-
|Cheniqua Johnson dfl
|-
District 23A
Fairmont, Winnebago, Blue Earth
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Bob Gunther rep
|-
|Heather Klassen dfl
|-
District 23B
St. James, Mapleton, Janesville
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jim Grabowska dfl
|-
|Jeremy Munson rep
|-
District 24A
Owatonna, Waseca
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Joe Heegard dfl
|-
|John Petersburg rep
|-
District 24B
Faribault, Claremont, Ellendale
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brian Daniels rep
|-
|Yvette Marthaler dfl
|-
District 25A
Dodge Center, Byron, Oronoco
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jamie Mahlberg dfl
|-
|Duane Quam rep
|-
District 25B
Northern Rochester
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kenneth Bush rep
|-
|Duane Sauke dfl
|-
District 26A
Southern Rochester
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tina Liebling dfl
|-
|Paul Wilson rep
|-
District 26B
Stewartville, Eyota, Dover
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tyrel Clark dfl
|-
|Nels Pierson rep
|-
District 27A
Albert Lea, Hollandale, Hayfield
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Peggy Bennett rep
|-
|Terry Gjersvik dfl
|-
District 27B
Austin, Dexter, Racine
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Christine Green rep
|-
|Jeanne Poppe dfl
|-
District 28A
Winona, Stockton, Dakota
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Gene Pelowski dfl
|Uncontested
District 28B
Lanesboro, Rushford, La Crescent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Greg Davids rep
|-
|Thomas Trehus dfl
|-
District 29A
Annandale, Montrose, Delano
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Renee Cardarelle dfl
|-
|Joe McDonald rep
|-
District 29B
Monticello, Maple Lake, Buffalo
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Sharon McGinty dfl
|-
|Marion O'Neill rep
|-
District 30A
Big Lake, Elk River
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Sarah Hamlin dfl
|-
|Nick Zerwas rep
|-
District 30B
Albertville, Otsego, St. Michael
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Margaret Fernandez dfl
|-
|Eric Lucero rep
|-
District 31A
Zimmerman, Bethel, St. Francis
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brad Brown dfl
|-
|Kurt Daudt rep
|-
District 31B
Ham Lake, East Bethel
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Cal Bahr rep
|-
|Sue Larson dfl
|-
District 32A
Cambridge, Isanti, Rush City
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Renae Berg dfl
|-
|Brian Johnson rep
|-
District 32B
North Branch, Lindstrom, Taylors Falls
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Anne Neu rep
|-
|Jeff Peterson dfl
|-
District 33A
Wayzata, Orono, Minnetrista
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jerry Hertaus rep
|-
|Norrie Thomas dfl
|-
District 33B
Shorewood, Deephaven, Chanhassen
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kelly Morrison dfl
|-
|Cindy Pugh rep
|-
District 34A
Rogers, Dayton, Maple Grove
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kristin Robbins rep
|-
|Dan Solon dfl
|-
District 34B
Maple Grove, Osseo
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kristin Bahner dfl
|-
|Dennis Smith rep
|-
District 35A
Ramsey, Anoka
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|John Heinrich rep
|-
|Bill Vikander dfl
|-
District 35B
Andover, Coon Rapids
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kathryn Eckhardt dfl
|-
|Peggy Scott rep
|-
District 36A
Coon Rapids, Champlin
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Bill Maresh rep
|-
|Zack Stephenson dfl
|-
District 36B
Coon Rapids, Brooklyn Park
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jermain Botsio rep
|-
|Melissa Hortman dfl
|-
District 37A
Coon Rapids, Blaine, Spring Lake Park
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Erin Koegel dfl
|-
|Anthony Wilder rep
|-
District 37B
Blaine
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Amir Malik dfl
|-
|Nolan West rep
|-
District 38A
Circle Pines, Lino Lakes, Hugo
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kevin Fogarty dfl
|-
|Linda Runbeck rep
|-
District 38B
North Oaks, White Bear Township, Dellwood
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Patti Anderson rep
|-
|Ami Wazlawik dfl
|-
District 39A
Forest Lake, Marine On St. Croix, Stillwater
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Bob Dettmer rep
|-
|Ann Mozey dfl
|-
District 39B
Lake Elmo, Stillwater, Lakeland
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Shelly Christensen dfl
|-
|Kathy Lohmer rep
|-
District 40A
Brooklyn Park
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Michael Nelson dfl
|-
|David True rep
|-
District 40B
Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Robert Marvin rep
|-
|Samantha Vang dfl
|-
District 41A
Fridley, Spring Lake Park, New Brighton
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Connie Bernardy dfl
|-
|Susan Erickson rep
|-
District 41B
St. Anthony, Columbia Heights, New Brighton
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mary Kunesh-Podein dfl
|-
|Tim Utz ind
|-
District 42A
Mounds View, Shoreview, Arden Hills
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Randy Jessup rep
|-
|Kelly Moller dfl
|-
District 42B
Vadnais Heights, Little Canada, Shoreview
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jamie Becker-Finn dfl
|-
|Yele-Mis Yang rep
|-
District 43A
Mahtomedi, White Bear Lake, Maplewood
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Bob Cardinal rep
|-
|Peter Fischer dfl
|-
District 43B
North St. Paul, Oakdale, Maplewood
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Rachael Bucholz rep
|-
|Leon Lillie dfl
|-
District 44A
Plymouth
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Sarah Anderson rep
|-
|Ginny Klevorn dfl
|-
District 44B
Minnetonka, Plymouth
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Patty Acomb dfl
|-
|Gary Porter rep
|-
District 45A
New Hope, Crystal, Plymouth
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lyndon Carlson dfl
|-
|Reid Johnson rep
|-
District 45B
Robbinsdale, Golden Valley, Crystal
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mike Freiberg dfl
|-
|Steve Merriman rep
|-
District 46A
Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Plymouth
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Luke McCusker rep
|-
|Ryan Winkler dfl
|-
District 46B
Hopkins, St. Louis Park
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Melissa Moore rep
|-
|Cheryl Youakim dfl
|-
District 47A
Waconia, Norwood Young America, Carver
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Madalynn Gerold dfl
|-
|Jim Nash rep
|-
District 47B
Chaska, Chanhassen, Victoria
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Greg Boe rep
|-
|Donzel Leggett dfl
|-
District 48A
Minnetonka, Eden Prairie
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Ellen Cousins rep
|-
|Laurie Pryor dfl
|-
District 48B
Eden Prairie
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn dfl
|-
|Jenifer Loon rep
|-
District 49A
Edina
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dario Anselmo rep
|-
|Heather Edelson dfl
|-
District 49B
Edina, Bloomington
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Steve Elkins dfl
|-
|Matt Sikich rep
|-
District 50A
Bloomington
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Michael Howard dfl
|-
|Kirsten Johnson rep
|-
District 50B
Bloomington
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Chad Anderson rep
|-
|Andrew Carlson dfl
|-
District 51A
Burnsville, Eagan
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jim Kiner rep
|-
|Sandra Masin dfl
|-
District 51B
Eagan
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Laurie Halverson dfl
|-
|Douglas Willetts rep
|-
District 52A
Mendota Heights, West St. Paul, South St. Paul
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Beth Arntson rep
|-
|Rick Hansen dfl
|-
District 52B
Mendota Heights, Inver Grove Heights
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Regina Barr rep
|-
|Ruth Richardson dfl
|-
District 53A
Maplewood, Oakdale, Woodbury
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Andy Turonie rep
|-
|Tou Xiong dfl
|-
District 53B
Woodbury
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kelly Fenton rep
|-
|Steve Sandell dfl
|-
District 54A
South St. Paul, St. Paul Park, Cottage Grove
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Anne Claflin dfl
|-
|Keith Franke rep
|-
District 54B
Afton, Cottage Grove, Hastings
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tina Folch dfl
|-
|Tony Jurgens rep
|-
District 55A
Shakopee
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Erik Mortensen rep
|-
|Brad Tabke dfl
|-
District 55B
Prior Lake, Jordan
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tony Albright rep
|-
|Matt Christensen dfl
|-
District 56A
Savage, Burnsville
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Hunter Cantrell dfl
|-
|Drew Christensen rep
|-
District 56B
Burnsville, Lakeville
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Alice Mann dfl
|-
|Roz Peterson rep
|-
District 57A
Apple Valley, Lakeville
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Robert Bierman dfl
|-
|Matt Lundin rep
|-
|Matthew Swenson lib
|-
District 57B
Rosemount, Apple Valley, Coates
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|John Huot dfl
|-
|Anna Wills rep
|-
District 58A
Lakeville
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jon Koznick rep
|-
|Maggie Williams dfl
|-
District 58B
Farmington, Miesville, Randolph
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Pat Garofalo rep
|-
|Marla Vagts dfl
|-
District 59A
North Minneapolis neighborhoods
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Fue Lee dfl
|-
|Fred Statema rep
|-
District 59B
Downtown, North Minneapolis neighborhoods
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Raymond Dehn dfl
|-
|Lacy Johnson rep
|-
District 60A
Northeast Minneapolis neighborhoods
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Diane Loeffler dfl
|-
|Kelly Winsor rep
|-
District 60B
U of M-area neighborhoods
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mohamud Noor dfl
|-
|Joseph Patino rep
|-
District 61A
Calhoun-Isle, Southwest Minneapolis neighborhoods
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jeremy Hansen rep
|-
|Frank Hornstein dfl
|-
District 61B
Southwest Minneapolis neighborhoods
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jamie Long dfl
|-
|Scot Missling rep
|-
District 62A
Phillips, Powderhorn Minneapolis neighborhoods
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Hodan Hassan dfl
|-
|Bruce Lundeen rep
|-
District 62B
Minneapolis' Powderhorn, Southwest, Nokomis neighborhoods
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Aisha Gomez dfl
|-
|Ronald Peterson rep
|-
District 63A
Minneapolis' Powderhorn, Longfellow neighborhoods
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kyle Bragg rep
|-
|Jim Davnie dfl
|-
District 63B
Minneapolis' Nokomis neighborhoods, northeast Richfield
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Frank Pafko rep
|-
|Jean Wagenius dfl
|-
District 64A
Northwest St. Paul neighborhoods, Summit Ave.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Patrick Griffin rep
|-
|Kaohly Her dfl
|-
District 64B
St. Paul's Highland Park, Mac-Groveland neighborhoods
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dave Pinto dfl
|-
|Alex Pouliot rep
|-
District 65A
Central St. Paul along I-94
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Monique Giordana rep
|-
|Rena Moran dfl
|-
District 65B
St. Paul's Downtown, West 7th, West Side neighborhoods
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Carlos Mariani dfl
|-
|Margaret Stokely rep
|-
District 66A
Roseville, Falcon Heights, Lauderdale
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Alice Hausman dfl
|-
|Jon Heyer rep
|-
District 66B
St. Paul's Como, North End, Payne-Phalen neighborhoods
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|John Lesch dfl
|-
|David Richard rep
|-
District 67A
St. Paul's Greater East Side, surrounding neighborhoods
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tim Mahoney dfl
|Uncontested
District 67B
St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff, Sunray-Battle Creek neighborhoods
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Fred Turk rep
|-
|Jay Xiong dfl
|-
Data sources: Associated Press, Minnesota Secretary of State, Star Tribune analysis. Winner calls made by the Associated Press and the Star Tribune.
