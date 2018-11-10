Eagan def. Forest Lake, 25-13, 25-11, 17-25, 25-13
Stillwater def. Shakopee, 25-15, 25-23, 22-25, 17-25, 15-8
Champlin Park def. Moorhead, 25-15,25-17,25-15
Lakeville South def. Edina, 25-16, 25-22, 15-25, 25-20
Shakopee def. Forest Lake, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 20-25, 17-15
Moorhead def. Edina, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 19-25, 15-12
Eagan def. Stillwater, 21-25, 25-27, 28-26, 25-15
Champlin Park def. Lakeville South, 25-27, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16
Shakopee def. Moorhead, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11
Stillwater vs. Lakeville South, 3 p.m.
Eagan vs. Champlin Park, 5 p.m.
Kasson-Mantorville def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16
North Branch def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-27, 23-25, 25-20, 26-24, 15-8
Concordia Academy def. Belle Plaine, 25-16, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24
Marshall def. Park Rapids, 25-19, 25-17, 25-27, 25-21
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-18, 31-29, 22-25, 25-20
Belle Plaine def. Park Rapids, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23
North Branch def. Kasson-Mantorville, 20-25, 25-20, 25-11, 17-25, 15-13
Marshall def. Concordia Academy, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19
Belle Plaine def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 27-25, 25-23, 27-25
Kasson-Mantorville def. Concordia Academy, 25-23, 28-26, 26-24
North Branch vs. Marshall, 3 p.m.
Minneota def. New York Mills, 25-14, 26-24, 25-7
Ada-Borup def. Carlton, 27-25, 25-27, 25-20, 25-12
Medford def. Mayer Lutheran, 25-18, 14-25, 21-25, 25-15, 19-17
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. New Life Academy, 25-12, 25-20, 25-15
Carlton def. New York Mills, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19
Mayer Lutheran vs. New Life Academy, 3 p.m.
Minneota def. Ada-Borup, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-14
Medford def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-16
Mayer Lutheran def. Carlton, 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18
Ada-Borup def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16
Minneota def. Medford, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.