Eagan def. Forest Lake, 25-13, 25-11, 17-25, 25-13

Stillwater def. Shakopee, 25-15, 25-23, 22-25, 17-25, 15-8

Champlin Park def. Moorhead, 25-15,25-17,25-15

Lakeville South def. Edina, 25-16, 25-22, 15-25, 25-20

Shakopee def. Forest Lake, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 20-25, 17-15

Moorhead def. Edina, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 19-25, 15-12

Eagan def. Stillwater, 21-25, 25-27, 28-26, 25-15

Champlin Park def. Lakeville South, 25-27, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16

Shakopee def. Moorhead, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11

Stillwater vs. Lakeville South, 3 p.m.

Eagan vs. Champlin Park, 5 p.m.

Kasson-Mantorville def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16

North Branch def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-27, 23-25, 25-20, 26-24, 15-8

Concordia Academy def. Belle Plaine, 25-16, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24

Marshall def. Park Rapids, 25-19, 25-17, 25-27, 25-21

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-18, 31-29, 22-25, 25-20

Belle Plaine def. Park Rapids, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23

North Branch def. Kasson-Mantorville, 20-25, 25-20, 25-11, 17-25, 15-13

Marshall def. Concordia Academy, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19

Belle Plaine def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 27-25, 25-23, 27-25

Kasson-Mantorville def. Concordia Academy, 25-23, 28-26, 26-24

North Branch vs. Marshall, 3 p.m.

Minneota def. New York Mills, 25-14, 26-24, 25-7

Ada-Borup def. Carlton, 27-25, 25-27, 25-20, 25-12

Medford def. Mayer Lutheran, 25-18, 14-25, 21-25, 25-15, 19-17

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. New Life Academy, 25-12, 25-20, 25-15

Carlton def. New York Mills, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19

Mayer Lutheran vs. New Life Academy, 3 p.m.

Minneota def. Ada-Borup, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-14

Medford def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-16

Mayer Lutheran def. Carlton, 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18

Ada-Borup def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16

Minneota def. Medford, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11