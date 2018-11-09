Eagan def. Forest Lake, 25-13, 25-11, 17-25, 25-13

Stillwater def. Shakopee, 25-15, 25-23, 22-25, 17-25, 15-8

Champlin Park def. Moorhead, 25-15,25-17,25-15

Lakeville South def. Edina, 25-16, 25-22, 15-25, 25-20

Shakopee def. Forest Lake, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 20-25, 17-15

Moorhead def. Edina, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 19-25, 15-12

Eagan def. Stillwater, 21-25, 25-27, 28-26, 25-15

Champlin Park def. Lakeville South, 25-27, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16

Shakopee vs. Moorhead, 9 a.m.

Stillwater vs. Lakeville South, 3 p.m.

Eagan vs. Champlin Park, 5 p.m.

Kasson-Mantorville def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16

North Branch def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-27, 23-25, 25-20, 26-24, 15-8

Concordia Academy def. Belle Plaine, 25-16, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24

Marshall def. Park Rapids, 25-19, 25-17, 25-27, 25-21

St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Watertown-Mayer, 5 p.m.

Belle Plaine vs. Park Rapids, 7 p.m.

Kasson-Mantorville vs. North Branch, 5 p.m.

Concordia Academy vs. Marshall, 7 p.m.

Consolation semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Minneota def. New York Mills, 25-14, 26-24, 25-7

Ada-Borup def. Carlton, 27-25, 25-27, 25-20, 25-12

Medford def. Mayer Lutheran, 25-18, 14-25, 21-25, 25-15, 19-17

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. New Life Academy, 25-12, 25-20, 25-15

Carlton def. New York Mills, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19

Mayer Lutheran vs. New Life Academy, 3 p.m.

Minneota def. Ada-Borup, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-14

Medford vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 3 p.m.

Consolation seminfinal losers, 9 a.m.

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.