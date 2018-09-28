The 2018 Medicine Ball featured an elegant reception at the Hilton hotel in downtown Minneapolis.
Gathering under the theme “Celebrating the Champion Within,” partygoers at the annual event enjoyed dining, dancing and live music with performers including versatile singer Jearlyn Steele.
Proceeds will support innovations in patient care and treatment as well as research at the Virginia Piper Cancer Institute at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in south Minneapolis.
