It’s a year that left its mark on Minnesota. We hosted a Super Bowl, weathered a spring blizzard, cheered on a hometown Olympian and made history at the polls. We said our goodbyes: to a medical trailblazer, a coaching legend and two unforgettable Barbaras: Carlson and Flanagan.
Through it all, we’ve brought you more deeply reported stories that matter to Minnesotans. Take a look back at some of the most powerful stories of the year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minneapolis schools financial audit shows improvement but nagging concerns for future
Declining enrollment and low reserves counter positive news on raising revenue, paring deficit.
South Metro
Family, police need help finding Stillwater man, missing 10 days
A 24-year-old Stillwater man has been missing for 10 days after his car was found abandoned in Roseville.Ralph Latrez Bell was last seen at his…
Local
2018: A year of powerful stories
It's a year that left its mark on Minnesota. We hosted a Super Bowl, weathered a spring blizzard, cheered on a hometown Olympian and made history at the polls. Take a look back at some of the most powerful stories of the year.
Local
MnDOT tests lighted markers on snowplow blades for safety
In the winter of 2017-18, there were 84 collisions involving motorists and Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplows. That was a substantial increase over the 55…
Local
Ex-Rocori superintendent pleads guilty to 4 exposure counts
The former superintendent of the Rocori School District has pleaded guilty to four counts of indecent exposure under a plea deal.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.