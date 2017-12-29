It has been a year of reckoning for women in the United States. It began with hundreds of thousands of women across the U.S. and the rest of the world marching for women’s rights. It would close out with powerful men like Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein accused of serial sexual harassment and abuse of women — and finally facing consequences for their behavior.

But what has changed for women in 2017, particularly in government and policy? The Trump administration has taken actions on issues that directly affect women, including funding for sex education, how colleges handle sexual assault cases and how some workers can obtain birth control. On the political side, women in the U.S. Senate became key players in dealing with sexual harassment in Congress, while the November election showed early signs of a new wave of women running for office.

“Under President Trump, women, working families and children have seen opportunities expand,” Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Among significant changes:

• As one of his first acts as president, Trump reinstated the Mexico City Policy, otherwise known as the “global gag rule.” The rule, which has been implemented by every Republican president since Ronald Reagan and revoked by every Democratic one since Bill Clinton, bars foreign nongovernmental organizations that perform or discuss abortion from receiving U.S. funding.

“This is a pro-life administration and pro-life president,” said Sanders. “This an issue he campaigned on, advocated for, and was proud to take action on as one of his first acts.”

However, certain groups that focus on diseases from Zika virus to AIDS could lose funding because they also offer family planning services that mention abortion.

The Trump administration notified several grant recipients in the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program that their funding would end in June of 2018, instead of in 2020. The grants went to organizations that would implement “evidence-based teen pregnancy prevention programs.”

The administration argues that the TPP programs that lost funding were ineffective at preventing teen pregnancy, but the programs had not yet finished their research.

In October, the Trump administration allowed employers to refuse to cover birth control on their insurance plans on religious grounds, a change long sought by conservative groups. The decision sparked immediate legal challenges, and so far it has been blocked in two federal courts. The requirement was a key component of the Affordable Care Act.

• In September, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos revoked Obama-era rules for how universities are required to deal with sexual assault, arguing that they went too far in dictating how campuses should handle these incidents.

Under Obama, colleges were required to use a lower standard of proof, “preponderance of evidence,” when investigating a claim. With DeVos’ changes, colleges will have to use “clear and convincing evidence,” a higher standard of proof. Supporters of DeVos’ change said that it makes the process more fair for all students and parties involved in these disputes, while critics argued it would make victims of assault less likely to report.

• Though the ACA was not repealed outright, the Republicans’ new tax bill essentially axed the individual mandate, which was seen as the backbone of the ACA.

The Trump administration sees these changes as positive for women and families. “We believe that more freedom for people to choose more diverse plans with less mandates imposed upon them are good for all consumers, women and men alike,” said White House spokesman Raj Shah.

Some experts believe that such dramatic changes to health care policy could have an adverse impact on women. The precarious future of the Children’s Health Insurance Program, known as CHIP, could also impact women and families. The program provides coverage for millions of children whose families make too much money to qualify for Medicaid but can’t afford or access private insurance. The program ran out of funding on Sept. 30, 2017, and has yet to be reauthorized. Congress just injected the program with emergency funds that will last until March, but its future is still in limbo despite broad bipartisan support.

The Republican tax overhaul, which Trump signed into law just before Christmas, includes an expanded child tax credit thanks to a late push from Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Mike Lee, R-Utah.

• After starting in Hollywood and working its way through the media, the MeToo movement came for Congress. Several members of Congress lost their jobs, including Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.; Rep. John Conyers Jr., D-Mich.; and Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz., after allegations of sexual misconduct. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, said that he would not seek re-election next year after allegations surfaced.

After news organizations revealed the secretive, Byzantine system for reporting sexual harassment on Capitol Hill, female lawmakers led the charge to fix the process. The Me Too Congress Act was introduced in November, aimed at changing the system by which Congress deals with sexual misconduct. The Senate also mandated that all elected officials and their aides would need to undergo anti-sexual harassment training. Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., has said that the House would mandate similar training.

• Early indications from organizations like EMILY’s List and She Should Run show record interest from women in running for office.

In Virginia’s 2017 elections, 11 new women were elected to the House of Delegates. The number of women in Virginia’s House rose from 17 to 27.

Trump’s first Cabinet has the lowest percentage of women and nonwhite men of any since President Ronald Reagan’s. Trump’s predecessor, President Barack Obama, had seven women in his first Cabinet. Trump has four.

• All of these shifts indicate that 2018 will be another year of change for women. “What we saw when it came to women running this year is a little window into what we might see come next year, both in state legislative races and also in congressional races,” said Debbie Walsh of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.