Their resolve was breathtaking. They were creative, resilient and forward-looking, reaching back, after personal success, to help others rise. “Be kind to all that live,” was the Buddhist creed of one who spent years in a Japanese internment camp. Sculptors, writers, cooks, entertainers and that reliable voice on the radio in the background of a beautiful fall day. They nourished us with food, laughter, music and the examples they set in life. Here are some of the Minnesotans — including one who lived here only on television — we lost this year. Our Northern Lights for 2017.