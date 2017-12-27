Other notable stories:
Subscribe and get 50% off today and support local journalism that makes a difference.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Young Minneapolis girl startled by home burglar, who punches and chokes her
A 37-year-old is charged with first-degree burglary while committing assault.
West Metro
Homeowners line up to prepay their 2018 property taxes
The newly passed tax law gives homeowners an incentive to prepay 2018 property taxes so they can deduct them under more favorable rules on their 2017 tax forms.
Local
Head-on crash west of Twin Cities kills retired reserve deputy, injures 8 others
Five children are among the injured in the McLeod County crash.
West Metro
Man killed, 2 people hurt in Hanover crash
The crash happened at noon at the intersection of 109th and Rosedale avenues.
North Metro
Jury convicts Twin Cities man accused of fatally beating baby after learning he wasn't the father
The child's injuries included a lacerated liver.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.