Senior home residents abused, ignored across state

Each year, hundreds of Minnesotans are beaten, sexually assaulted or robbed in senior care homes. Their cases are seldom investigated, leaving families in the dark.

Changing consumers igniting food revolution in Minnesota

Are you buying more organic groceries these days? You're not the only one, and our food systems are changing because of it. Demand for socially responsible options is transforming the state's grocery stores, food companies and economy

John LaDue works to build a life where he had planned massacre

He seemed to lead an ordinary southern Minnesota life in Waseca, until he was discovered planning a mass killing. Now he wants his life back — but unsettling questions about his case may never be answered.

Meet 26 immigrants who are changing the Twin Cities restaurant scene

Land of lutefisk? Hardly. Meet 26 immigrants who have woven their cooking into the fabric of Minnesota, changing the Twin Cities dining scene forever.

Minnesota's Michele Tafoya: A sports reporter in a man's world

The popular sports reporter reigns by ignoring crowd catcalls, prepping hard and staying focused on the game.

The year in photos: From quiet moments to bustling arenas

From quiet moments to bustling arenas, our photographers covered it all.

How the zebra mussels scourge spread across Minnesota

Zebra mussels are invading more of Minnesota's lakes and rivers than ever — and their relentless advance poses a growing threat to our state's way of life.

The summer game: Townball rules Sundays in central Minnesota

The 10-team Stearns County League forms a family, both in spirit and in reality, dating back more than 75 years in what is pretty much its original form.

Demands of year-round sports are pushing kids to the limit

Minnesota athletes are pushing themselves to extremes, developing highly polished skills while families make major investments of money and time. The first of our three-part series examines how all of those hours bring increased risks of injury -- and burnout.

Somali teen struggles to find his place after high school

Mohamed has felt many eyes on him on this journey. He knows the story line: An immigrant kid forges a path to the good life. But he also feels under a new scrutiny as a newcomer.

Minnesota police officers convicted of serious crimes still on the job

Over the past two decades, hundreds of Minnesota law enforcement officers have been convicted of criminal offenses. Most were never disciplined by the state. More than 140 are still on the job.

Inside one woman's fight to expose Minn. health care investigations

Sheila Van Pelt's yearslong campaign underscores the enormous challenges facing everyday citizens in an era when powerful interest groups push laws that ensure greater levels of secrecy.

How the school choice movement is reshaping Minnesota's public schools

The exodus of 130,000 Minnesota students from their home school districts is reshaping many of the state's public schools. Who's leaving, and why?

Still grieving family, friends remember Justine Damond

Don Damond holds fast to the powerful love he had found.

Other notable stories:

Tevlin: When it mattered most, Yanez wasn't a good cop

In the end, it seemed like all parties could agree on something: Jeronimo Yanez should not be a cop.

Minnesotan born at 1954 State Fair, now dying of cancer, goes 'one last time'

With a birth certificate to prove it, Ed Mosiman is something of a State Fair legend.

After outcry, protests, Walker will remove 'Scaffold' sculpture

A controversial new sculpture at the Walker Art Center that prompted an outcry among Minnesota's American Indian communities will be dismantled, the director said Saturday. The work is partly based on the 1862 hanging of 38 Dakota tribal members in Mankato.

Sixteen years after No. 1 pick, no regrets for Twins or Joe Mauer

Joe Mauer is one of the great success stories not only in Minnesota draft history, but of the draft overall.

Star Tribune celebrates 150 years of storytelling in Minnesota

Star Tribune's first edition was published on May 25, 1867, nine years after Minnesota was granted statehood. These stories are your stories.

