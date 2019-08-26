NEW YORK — Milos Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, will miss the U.S. Open because of an injured glute muscle.
The Canadian was seeded 21st at the year's last Grand Slam tournament.
Main-draw play begins Monday at Flushing Meadows.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Raonic's withdrawal on Sunday and said that he will be replaced in the field by Kamil Majchrzak of Poland, who lost in qualifying.
