DULUTH, Minn. — A defendant accused of killing a man during a robbery in St. Louis County has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Darrel Mayhew earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 70-year-old Larry Watczak at his Duluth home last January. Prosecutors say Mayhew struck Watczak in the head with a bottle, took his computer and emptied his pockets. Watczak died ten days later.
The St. Louis County Attorney recommended a 20-year sentence as part of a plea deal.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Hoping for more diverse candidates, Hennepin Co. won't require master's degree for library director
The quirky requirement was pulled off the books in hopes of getting a better field of candidates for the open position, despite concerns of some librarians who worry it will undermine the profession.
Minneapolis
U wrestling star Steveson jailed on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct
Gable Steveson, 19, and teammate Dylan Martinez, 21, have not been charged and remained in the Hennepin County jail Monday. The Hennepin County attorney's office has until noon Tuesday to make a charging decision.
East Metro
Judge rules Muslim woman's lawsuit against Ramsey Co. jail over hijab may proceed
Aida Shyef Al-Kadi said she was forced to stand naked in front of guards, wear a bed sheet as a hijab
National
New group forms to fight for UW funding
A new group is forming to push for ending a University of Wisconsin System tuition freeze and more state funding for UW-Madison.
Local
20-year sentence in fatal robbery in Duluth
A defendant accused of killing a man during a robbery in St. Louis County has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.