This Thanksgiving, let someone else do the cooking. And the dishes. Reservations are a must.

Capital Grille: Along with the full dinner menu, this steakhouse kitchen will be preparing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner: roast turkey with brioche stuffing, green beans with almonds, cranberry-pear chutney, mashed potatoes and mashed sweet potatoes. Adults $43, children $15, doors open at 11 a.m. Add a slice of pumpkin cheesecake for $12. 801 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-692-9000

Cedar + Stone Urban Table: At this Mall of America restaurant, start with a $32 turkey confit dinner, which includes whipped sweet potatoes, gravy and green beans amandine. Then add butternut squash bisque ($8), shaved Brussels sprouts with feta ($11) and bourbon pecan pie ($9). There will be optional wine pairings, too. Served 4 to 10 p.m. 2141 Lindau Lane at the JW Marriott Hotel, Bloomington, 612-615-0124

Cosmos: One of the Twin Cities’ most beautiful dining rooms will feature a Thanksgiving buffet with a lengthy menu: charcuterie from Red Table Meat Co. and the Herbivorous Butcher, salads, breads, maple-glazed yams, green bean casserole, garlic mashed potatoes, house-baked crescent rolls, herb roasted heritage turkey, sage pan gravy, honey-glazed ham with mustard sauce, vegan turkey, orange-cranberry sauce, pumpkin tarts, cherry cheesecake and more. Adults $65, $18 children, seatings at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. 601 1st Av. N. in the Loews Minneapolis Hotel, 612-677-1100

Edinburgh USA by D’Amico Catering: The buffet will include a chef carving station with roast turkey breast, herb-spiced turkey gravy, ham with rum-raisin sauce and beef sirloin with horseradish cream. Other dishes will include shrimp cocktail, stuffing, whipped potatoes, sweet potato casserole, Brussels sprouts with bacon, green bean casserole, salads and dessert. Adults $29.50, children $13.50, served 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, 763-315-8500

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar: A multi-course dinner of Thanksgiving favorites: greens-roasted squash salad, Minnesota-raised turkey with wild rice stuffing, mashed potatoes, cider gravy, maple-glazed yams and apples, green beans with mushrooms and pumpkin-praline pie, plus a turkey sandwich for next-day leftovers. Adults $38, children $15, served noon to 8 p.m. 31 S. 7th St. in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Mpls., 612-216-3473

Giulia: Have a northern Italian Thanksgiving, with a cranberry-foie gras panzanella salad, spaghetti with clams, turkey osso bucco and chestnut cheesecake with pears and hazelnuts. A wine pairing is included. (That's the restaurant, pictured, above). Cost is $75 per person. 215 S. 4th St. in the Hotel Emery, Mpls., 612-215-5450

Holman’s Table: Go buffet-style at this stylish charmer, located in a historic structure – with runway views – at the Downtown St. Paul Airport. Adults $39.50, children $15, served 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 644 Bayfield St., St. Paul, 612-800-5298

J. Selby’s: Owner Matt Clayton will be hosting his third-annual Free Thanksgiving Meal. The meal will be a bowl filled with plant-based takes on traditional Thanksgiving items, including plant-based turkeys (donated by the Herbivorous Butcher), cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce and collard greens with squash and zucchini. Drinks and some baked goods will be available for purchase. Served noon to 6 p.m. Cash and credit card donations will benefit MN350, which works to combat climate change. 169 N. Victoria St., St. Paul, 651-222-3263

Jax Cafe: At the Minneapolis institution, celebrate with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner of roast turkey, sage dressing, cranberry sauce, whipped potatoes with pan gravy, roasted yams and pumpkin or pecan pie, all for $45. Or select pheasant with a wild mushroom cream sauce and wild rice ($45), prime rib with baked potato and horseradish sauce ($43), butternut squash ravioli with corn pudding ($28), Ritz cracker-crusted walleye with wild rice ($35) or rack of lamb with rosemary whipped potatoes ($48). 1928 University Av. NE., Mpls., 612-789-7297

The Lexington: Grand Avenue’s stately grande dame is featuring a multicourse meal, including a choice of starters (cream of cauliflower soup or an apple chop salad), one of four entrees (salmon with leeks, classic turkey dinner, beef tenderloin or falafel meat loaf with vegan gravy), a range of family-style side dishes (from chestnut stuffing to twice-baked yams) and one of three desserts: pecan-praline tart, pumpkin pie, apple spice cake. Adults $44.95, children $18.95, served 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. 1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990

Merlins Rest Pub: This annual get-together will feature turkey breast with stuffing, mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, chipotle-infused sweet potatoes and a pumpkin dessert, all in the $16 to $18 range. Served noon to 5 p.m. 3601 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-216-2419

Monello: Chef Mike DeCamp and his crew are preparing a three-course dinner with salad, entree (turkey or beef, with all the trimmings) and dessert. Adults $50, children $24, served 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1115 2nd Av. S. at the Hotel Ivy, Mpls., 612-353-6207

Morgan’s Farm to Table: A buffet will include turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, desserts and more. Adults $24.95, children $14.95, served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 14201 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville, 952-435-1855

Nicollet Island Inn: Expect lots of choices at this historic property on a Mississippi River island, from soup (leek-potato, smoked chicken wild rice), salad (shaved Brussels sprouts, spinach), entrée (turkey and trimmings, prime rib with mashed potatoes and popovers, salmon with farro salad, roasted pumpkin risotto) and dessert (chocolate mousse, pumpkin pie). You’ll leave with leftovers, in the form of a turkey sandwich. Coffee, tea and soft drinks included, and free valet parking. Cost is $70 per person. 95 Merriam St., Mpls., 612-331-1800

Normandy Kitchen & Bar: A family-style feast will include turkey breast with herbed gravy, cider-braised beef, Waldorf salad, apple-chestnut stuffing, honey-glazed carrots, mashed potatoes, sweet potato puree, popovers and a dessert platter. Adults $34.50, children $16, served 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 405 S. 8th St. at the Normandy Inn and Suites, Mpls., 612-370-1400

Oceanaire Seafood Room: Dinner includes turkey roulade stuffed with cranberry-sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry chutney and a seasonal vegetable. Cost is $40 per person, served 1 to 8 p.m. Here’s a great Black Friday deal: the oyster bar is offering $1 oysters, all day. 50 S. 6th St., Mpls., 612-333-2277

Stella’s Fish Cafe & Prestige Oyster Bar: The all-you-can-eat buffet will feature carved roast turkey, grilled salmon, peel-and-eat shrimp, blackened swordfish, garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread-sausage stuffing, marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and three kinds of pie. Adults $24.95, children $12.95, served 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 1400 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-824-8862

Tullibee: Chef Matt Leverty is laying out a locavore’s Thanksgiving, featuring roast turkey from Wild Acres in Pequot Lakes, Minn., plus soup or salad, a bunch of family-style side dishes (pork-sausage stuffing, green bean casserole, caramelized sweet potatoes, Parker House rolls) and pumpkin pie and apple pie. Cost is $45 per adult, served 1 to 8 p.m. 300 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 651-468-0600

Wildfire: A family-style feast will include cornbread, salads, roast turkey, cedar-planked salmon, beef tenderloin, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, creamed spinach and roasted Brussels sprouts, plus four varieties of pie. A gluten-free menu is also available. Adults $54.95, children $21.95, served 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, 952-914-9100

Windows on Minnesota: It’s a holiday buffet with a spectacular view, from the 50th floor of the IDS Tower. The centerpiece is bourbon-glazed salmon, sirloin with horseradish cream and roast turkey with sage gravy and cranberry marmalade, but other items include cheese and charcuterie boards, smoked salmon, shrimp cocktail, salads, soups, chestnut stuffing, buttermilk mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, cheescake and pecan pie. Adults $49, children $20, served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 710 Marquette Av. at the Marquette Hotel, Mpls., 612-361-7108