HANOI, Vietnam — A van carrying 20 Singaporean students participating in a community service project crashed into a curb in central Vietnam on Monday, injuring 12, official media said.
The state-owned Tuoi Tre newspaper said two of the students, who were traveling to Bach Ma national park in Hue province, suffered leg and neck injuries respectively, but were not in critical condition. Others received minor injuries such as bruises.
The newspaper said that the students were treated at a provincial hospital, and all have been discharged except for the two with more serious injuries.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Cracks appear in German government over planned climate law
Germany's environment minister on Monday backed a European proposal to virtually eliminate man-made greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century, deepening divisions within the German government over how to tackle climate change.
World
Sweden to reopen rape case against WikiLeaks' Assange
Swedish prosecutors said Monday they are reopening a rape case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and seek his extradition after he has served his 50-week prison term in Britain for jumping bail.
World
Steep Spanish slide shut after user hurt at high speed
A local authority in Spain says it has temporarily closed a steep municipal slide known as an "urban toboggan run" after social media videos showed a user injuring herself when zipping down it at high speed.
World
Croatian authorities urge caution during windy weather
Croatian authorities have advised people to stay indoors Monday after two pedestrians were injured in the capital Zagreb during storms that uprooted trees and brought down traffic lights.
World
EU fines AB Inbev for restricting cross-border beer sales
European Union anti-trust regulators are fining AB Inbev, the world's biggest brewer, more than 200 million euros ($225 million) for abusing its dominant position in the Belgian beer market.