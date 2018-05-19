HOUSTON — Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing.
Television station KHOU reports that the blast happened Saturday morning at the Kuraray America Eval factory in Pasadena.
The local fire marshal says 20 people were hurt and one is missing. The extent of the injuries isn't known. The fire has gone out.
According to the company's website, the plant specializes in making chemicals, fiber and resin.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
20 hurt, 1 missing after blast at Texas chemical plant
Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing.
Music
Sioux Falls Music store to close after more than 40 years
A family-owned business in South Dakota is closing after more than 40 years of making life more musical for local residents.
National
Federal grant in Wisconsin to help protect abuse victims
A Wisconsin district attorney's office is using a $100,000 federal grant under the Victims of Crime Act to provide protection to those who've suffered domestic abuse.
Variety
New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in its cafes
Starbucks is announcing a new policy that allows anyone to sit in its cafes or use its restrooms, even if they don't buy anything.
National
Minnesota lawmakers' to-do list is long but time is short
Minnesota lawmakers are in the homestretch, facing a lengthy to-do list and less than two days to finish their work.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.